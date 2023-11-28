HelloFresh Brings Back Fan-Favorite Buddy the Elf Spaghetti Meal Kits with a Twist and Debuts Limited Edition Elf-Themed Recipes

NEW YORK – HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company, and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products announced today the return of the highly coveted Buddy the Elf™ Spaghetti meal kits. After selling out in mere minutes in 2022, HelloFresh is re-releasing the limited-edition spaghetti kits for the holiday season in the US and Canada with the addition of special keepsakes to delight fans and help commemorate Elf’s 20th Anniversary. Spreading even more holiday cheer throughout December, HelloFresh is also debuting Elf-themed meals and desserts for fans to easily create festive dishes right in the comfort of their own kitchens.

Buddy the Elf™ Spaghetti Meal Kits Return for a Limited Time with New Collectible Items

Starting on December 4th, HelloFresh is re-releasing its popular version of the syrupy, candy-topped spaghetti famously devoured by Buddy the Elf. Staying true to the over-the-top dish seen in the film, the HelloFresh kit features Colavita spaghetti along with an array of sweet toppings like maple syrup, chocolate syrup, marshmallows, chocolate nonpareil candies, and chocolate frosted pastries, all of which can be enjoyed with or without utensils.

Upping the ante for Elf’s 20th anniversary, this year’s spaghetti kits also come with fun keepsakes designed to excite anyone who shares Buddy the Elf’s affinity for elf culture. Helping fans harness their inner elf, each kit includes:

Two festive aprons outfitted like Buddy the Elf’s signature green suit

Two portioned melamine plates with designations for the four main elf food groups

One resealable plastic storage bag, ideal for packing your spaghetti for lunch

Buddy the Elf™ Spaghetti meal kits will be available for purchase starting on Monday, December 4th at 12:25 PM EST exclusively through www.HelloFreshElfSpaghetti.com with no HelloFresh subscription required. The kits are priced at $29.99 for two servings and all five collectible items. A limited number of kits will be available for purchase each day from Monday, December 4th through Friday, December 8th. Orders will be accepted on a first come, first served basis and open each day at 12:25 PM EST.

HelloFresh Unveils “Buddy the Elf™’s Jolly Eats”: Seasonal Elf-Themed Recipes to Make at Home

Whether it’s breakfast, brunch, dinner or dessert, HelloFresh is helping home cooks solidify their spot on the nice list with the debut of new “Buddy the Elf™’s Jolly Eats” recipe series. Inspired by memorable scenes from Elf, each dish features whimsical touches designed to bring the holiday spirit to customers’ kitchens. Available December 2 through December 15, HelloFresh customers can choose among three merry recipes including:

Gimbels’ Santa Cheeseburgers: Unlike the imposter Santa that visits Gimbels department store, this classic combination of beef and cheese is the real deal. Topped with garlic mayo and balsamic caramelized onion this cheeseburger is served with cheesy mashed potatoes coated in toasted panko breadcrumbs and stacked like snowmen.

Unlike the imposter Santa that visits Gimbels department store, this classic combination of beef and cheese is the real deal. Topped with garlic mayo and balsamic caramelized onion this cheeseburger is served with cheesy mashed potatoes coated in toasted panko breadcrumbs and stacked like snowmen. World’s Best Cup of Coffee (Cake) Brunch: A brunch spread so sweet and satisfying it should achieve “World’s Best” status. The spread comes with candied bacon, juicy apple and orange slices, and pecan streusel-topped maple brown sugar muffins prepared in a cozy coffee mug and served with “sugar plum” jam dipping sauce.

A brunch spread so sweet and satisfying it should achieve “World’s Best” status. The spread comes with candied bacon, juicy apple and orange slices, and pecan streusel-topped maple brown sugar muffins prepared in a cozy coffee mug and served with “sugar plum” jam dipping sauce. Buddy the Elf™’s Snowball Cake Truffles: An almost perfect substitute for an epic Central Park snowball fight, enjoy spiced cake truffle snowballs covered with sweet cream cheese frosting and a festive flurry of coconut and powdered sugar.

“After receiving so many positive reactions to the Buddy the Elf™ Spaghetti meal kit released last year, we’re thrilled to be bringing back the iconic candy-topped, syrupy dish along with a few special additions,” said Kirsten Walpert, VP of Brand and Creative, HelloFresh US. “Through this partnership, we’re able to bring the wonder and joy that’s become synonymous with the film Elf to our customers’ kitchens, helping them to create truly memorable cooking experiences and new holiday traditions.”

For more information on Buddy the Elf™ Spaghetti meal kits, visit www.HelloFreshElfSpaghetti.com. To enjoy more seasonal recipes and merry treats, visit www.HelloFresh.com.

Elf is available to own on 4K UHD.

