Unbox the Ultimate Ranch Tasting Experience with The HelloFresh Ranch Flight

First-ever Ranch Flight kit features bold ranch flavors and curated snack pairings — plus a portable ranch flask for enjoying ranch dressing anytime, anywhere

NEW YORK — For millions of Americans, ranch isn’t just a condiment – it’s the condiment! In fact, recent survey data revealed* that nearly half of Americans (48%) can’t bear to live without ranch, and more than a third (37%) have consumed ranch straight! That’s why HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company, has introduced The Ranch Flight, a bold new tasting experience featuring America’s #1 Ranch**, Hidden Valley® Ranch. Just in time for BBQ season, the HelloFresh Ranch Flight gives ranch lovers all the ingredients needed to create four savory flavors, paired perfectly with a mix of popular snacks for dipping. The HelloFresh Ranch Flight also includes a flight board with serving bowls for easy summer entertaining, and a ranch flask for enjoying ranch dressing on-the-go anytime, anywhere.

The HelloFresh Ranch Flight offers a delicious range of flavor profiles including GoGoGochujang Ranch (featuring Gochujang), All Bay Long Ranch (featuring Old Bay® seasoning), Frankenranch (featuring Frank’s RedHot® powder), and Goucho Rancho (featuring SouthWest seasoning), all expertly paired with crunchy and savory snacks including Miss Vickie’s® Kettle Cooked Chips, Cheez-It® Original, Stacy’s® Pita Chips, Garden Veggie Straws®, and more. There’s also an assortment of ranch-flavored snacks, for those who really want to level up their ranch-tasting experience. Whether you crave something spicy, tangy or savory, the HelloFresh Ranch Flight’s specially created flavor combinations promise to delight your palate and spice up snack time.

“Ranch continues to be a standout flavor trend that is deeply embedded in our culinary culture, so we’re excited to give ranch enthusiasts a fun new food experience,” explained Michelle Doll Olson, Culinary Development Manager at HelloFresh US. “For the HelloFresh Ranch Flight, we mixed the most iconic name in ranch, Hidden Valley® Ranch, with different spices and sauces, and paired those new flavors with popular snacks for a one-of-a-kind ranch-tasting experience right at home. Whether a ranch fan or adventurous foodie, our Ranch Flight is designed to offer a memorable tasting journey for all.”

The HelloFresh Ranch Flight will be available to purchase for $34.99 with free shipping starting on Monday, June 3rd at 9:00AM ET at www.HelloFreshRanchFlight.com. There is no HelloFresh subscription required***. A limited number of kits will be available for purchase during the first drop on June 3 and the second drop on June 10 at 9:00AM ET. Orders will be accepted on a first come, first served basis.

The HelloFresh Ranch Flight Survey Results

In celebration of America’s favorite condiment, HelloFresh uncovered some interesting findings about the beloved ranch dressing:

Ranch for Romance – There are two words you should consider adding to your online dating profile: Ranch lover. Significantly more Americans would swipe right on someone who loves ranch (77%) than one who prefers blue cheese (23%). It seems ranch is not only a dressing but a matchmaker too!

Ranch, Neat – More than a third of Americans (37%) like ranch so much they have enjoyed it straight. That's real love!

To Dip or to Drench? – Ranch users don't skimp on the use of ranch: Nearly half (49%) use enough to cover their food with it, while 8% of Americans will go so far as to drench their food in the creamy dressing.

Ranch: The Breakfast of Champions – More than 1 in 10 Americans (13%) have kicked off their mornings with a ranch twist. The most common accompaniment is fruit (10%), while others are spicing up their cereal (5%), pancakes (4%), and even pop tarts (4%) with the zesty, herbaceous favorite.

Sneaking in Sauce: Americans love ranch so much they might bring it with them on the go! In fact, 55% have, or know someone who has, brought in a favorite sauce or dressing when going out to eat because they knew they wouldn't have it.

More Ranch, Please! – On average, Americans use ranch with food about twice a week, but those who like the dressing really like it. Nearly a third (32%) use ranch three or more times a week, and 11% use it 5 or more times.

The full Ranch Flight lineup includes all of the ingredients to create four ranch flavors, one flight board with four serving bowls, one portable ranch flask, one 16 oz. bottle of Hidden Valley® Ranch. In addition, each box is brimming with the following snack assortment: Dot’s Original Pretzels®, SunChips® Multigrain Chips, Miss Vickie’s® Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Chips, Jack Link’s® Original Beef Sticks, Think Jerky® Grass-Fed Beef Sticks, Cheez-It® Original, Stacy’s® Simply Naked Pita Chips, Garden Veggie Snacks™®, Sea Salt Garden Veggie Straws®, Doritos® Tortilla Chips Cool Ranch, and Ass Kickin’® Bacon Ranch peanuts.

For more information on the HelloFresh Ranch Flight box, visit www.HelloFreshRanchFlight.com. To enjoy more delicious recipes, visit www.HelloFresh.com.

*Data from a survey conducted by Wakefield Research on behalf of HelloFresh from April 25 to April 30, 2024, with a panel of 1,000 nationally representative US adults ages 18+.

**Based on IRI unit sales data for L52WE 08/20/23

***Limit of one (1) kit per transaction.

