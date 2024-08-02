HelloFresh Unveils New Family-Friendly Menu for Back-to-School Season

NEW YORK–As families gear up for the busy back-to-school season, HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company, is introducing HelloFresh Family, a comprehensive new family menu with recipes and market items designed to make mealtime more delicious and convenient. Whether choosing from meals that can be prepped in under 20 minutes for a busy school night, or a “Build-a-Plate” recipe that allows each family member to customize their perfect dinner plate, the new menu is tailored to satisfy the whole family.

HelloFresh Introduces New Menu Concepts to Help Families Conquer Meal Time

The new HelloFresh Family menu features new meal concepts designed specifically to help families who struggle to balance the different taste preferences and dietary restrictions that come into play when planning and preparing mealtime. With the new “Build-a-Plate” meals, caretakers can choose from delicious, family-friendly recipes like a Spaghetti & Meatball Bar or Grilled Cheese Sandwich Bar that feature a main dish with various sides, toppings, and add-on options so that each family member – including picky eaters – can build their perfect plate. Additionally, for the first time, HelloFresh is offering a six-serving meal plan size that can cater to larger households, satisfy smaller families with big appetites, or allow for the added benefit of enjoying leftovers.

The menu also features crowd-pleasing “Big Batch” recipes, like Slow Cooker Slammin’ BBQ Chicken Sandos, that provide double the portion so home cooks can easily serve a crowd or plan to enjoy delicious leftovers for future meals. Plus, for added convenience, families can also choose from a selection of quick meals specially designed for kids, like Turkey Gouda Pinwheels or Cheesy Flatbread Pizza, or family-friendly recipes that can be prepared in 20 minutes or less, like the Hail Caesar Chicken Wraps.

“As a mother and chef, I understand first-hand the challenges families face when it comes to preparing wholesome meals that everyone will love–especially during the busy back-to-school season,” said Kristin Bryan, Senior Director of Culinary Innovation at HelloFresh. “With the introduction of the HelloFresh Family, we’re giving parents and caretakers a solution that not only saves time but also brings joy to the dinner table with a variety of meal options that are delicious, convenient, and appeal to all tastes.”

HelloFresh and No Kid Hungry Are Helping Kids Facing Food Insecurity Have a Full Lunchbox, Too

This back-to-school season, HelloFresh has partnered with the No Kid Hungry campaign to support their critical work to end childhood hunger in America and ensure all kids have the food they need to fuel their minds. Throughout the month of September, for each kids meal selected from the HelloFresh marketplace, the company will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry which can help provide 10 meals* to kids facing food insecurity. Because HelloFresh believes nothing should get in the way of access to honest, delicious food, especially when it comes to kids. Learn more about the company’s partnership with No Kid hungry at www.hellofresh.com/pages/nokidhungry.

To sign up for HelloFresh and learn more about the HelloFresh Family menu, visit www.hellofresh.com. Now through the end of September, families that sign up for HelloFresh can unlock a HelloFresh Family “Kids Eat Free” promotion, awarding one free kids’ meal per week for two months with an active subscription.

*$1 can help provide 10 meals to kids. Donations help support programs that feed kids; No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals. $1 can help provide 10 meals to kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar. $1 will be contributed to No Kid Hungry for every HelloFresh kids’ meal sold in September up to $50,000.

