HelloFresh Market Launches in U.S., Expanding Beyond Weeknight Dinners to Everyday Essentials

NEW YORK–HelloFresh, America’s leading meal kit company, announced today the launch of HelloFresh Market, an online store offering customers a range of delicious add-ons, from quick meals to pantry essentials. The Market gives customers a convenient way to get breakfast options, ready-to-heat meals or everyday items – such as fresh produce, snacks, desserts, sides, spice blends, grocery essentials, and more – delivered to their doorstep simply by adding them to their weekly HelloFresh order. The range of Market offerings will be rolling out to all customers across the U.S. over the coming months.

The introduction of the Market is part of HelloFresh’s mid-term growth strategy, an important step towards becoming the world’s leading fully integrated food solutions group. While HelloFresh has largely provided dinnertime recipes until now, the Company also sees opportunities in other meal occasions. HelloFresh Market offers greater value and convenience to customers as a one-stop option for both curated grocery items and mealtime inspiration. This helps HelloFresh better serve its customer base and grow transactional spend.

“With the launch of HelloFresh Market, we are excited to offer customers an expanded selection of delicious meal solutions and grocery items that will fit their needs beyond dinnertime, especially at a time when Americans are embracing online grocery services more than ever,” said Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh U.S. “Building an exceptional meal-kit experience over the past 10 years has been key to establishing strong market leadership. Through our state-of-the-art supply chain and technology infrastructure, we will provide superior full-service delivery for all meal occasions, and capture a greater share of our customers’ overall food budget.”

The introduction of Market in the U.S. follows a successful launch in the Benelux region, where customers can choose from over 150 add-on items to complement their weekly meal kit recipes. Within this region, HelloFresh observed a strong link between the size of the product range and the proportion of customers purchasing add-ons through the Market, which the Company will look to replicate in the U.S. As a result, HelloFresh is significantly expanding its product range across categories to provide customers with a variety of items tailored to enhance the shopping and cooking experience.

The Market features partnerships with a growing list of high-quality purveyors like Epicurean Butter, Pillsbury, Intelligentsia Coffee, Annie’s, Vive Wellness Shots and more to offer a rotating assortment of new and exciting options. In addition to offering pantry and grocery essentials, customers can choose among chef-curated bundles that make it easy to whip up a quick meal – like tortellini or ravioli and marinara sauce, cheese and meats for a charcuterie board, or fully-cooked chicken breasts and salad – all of which can enhance their weekly order. New bundles featuring thoughtfully-selected items for seasonal enjoyment or entertainment – ranging from summertime barbecue essentials to special Mother’s Day brunch options – will also be regularly introduced.

For more information about HelloFresh Market, visit www.hellofresh.com.

