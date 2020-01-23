HelloFresh Teams Up With Actress and Songstress Lea Michele to Promote Benefits of Cooking Delicious and Wholesome Meals at Home

NEW YORK–HelloFresh, the leader in delivering delicious ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes to households worldwide, announced today a partnership with actress, singer and New York Times best selling author Lea Michele to promote the benefits of home cooking. The new campaign will feature digital content with Lea Michele that showcases the positive impact that cooking fresh, balanced meals has on her life despite keeping an extremely busy schedule.

“Wellness is really important to me in my everyday life and eating fresh and nutritious food keeps me feeling balanced and refreshed,” said Lea Michele. “No matter how busy my schedule is, HelloFresh is my secret tool to cooking delicious and wholesome meals that help me maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

By delivering delicious ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes right to your doorstep, HelloFresh gives homecooks everything they need for a successful, rewarding and satisfying cooking experience. With over 20 featured recipes each week, HelloFresh offers a variety of flexible meal options, including low-calorie, classic, family-friendly, veggie and 20-minute meals. In addition, customers can enhance their at-home dining experience with a selection of chef-curated meal additions that range from premium proteins to decadent dessert, quick lunches and savory sides.

“Feeding your body with nutritious and well balanced meals throughout the day is like giving it premium fuel, which helps with energy levels, mental concentration, and a general sense of well-being,” said Dan Nguyen, Registered Dietitian at HelloFresh. “The higher the quality of the fuel, the better your body will run, which is why HelloFresh offers a wide variety of meal options with fresh veggies, lean proteins and complex carbohydrates.”

For more information, visit www.hellofresh.com.