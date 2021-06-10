Hy-Vee and Google Cloud Partner to Enhance Retailer’s Digital Capabilities

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. has signed a multiyear partnership with Google Cloud to stay on the cutting edge of digital technology and drive new and unique innovation for its customers – both in store and online. The company is utilizing a suite of services powered by Google Cloud to make online shopping easier for customers who use its Hy-Vee Aisles Online services, to integrate Hy-Vee’s virtual dietitian services, and to enable customers to schedule vaccinations online including the COVID-19 vaccine, among other offerings.

While Hy-Vee has worked to stay at the forefront of digital shopping trends, the COVID-19 pandemic affected grocery shopping in many ways, causing more consumers to shop online and create higher demand in its virtual shopping space. Utilizing Google Cloud’s solutions, localized information and features will make it easier for customers to complete their grocery shopping online and allow Hy-Vee to provide more personalized service, easier ordering, pickup and delivery, and predictive shopping carts.

“The pandemic accelerated many digital initiatives for Hy-Vee as consumers shifted the way they shopped at our stores,” said Aaron Wiese, President, Digital Growth, and Co-Chief Operating Officer at Hy-Vee. “Google Cloud is helping us provide a unique and more personalized experience as we work to integrate all our digital platforms and look to further simplify the customer’s interaction with our services – whether that be in our aisles in person or online.”

“Hy-Vee is leading the way in bringing innovative technologies to its customers,” said Jim Anderson, Managing Director for Google Cloud. “We’re proud to partner with Hy-Vee to streamline processes and power innovative digital experiences. As they look toward the future, our services will help accelerate the grocer’s plans to be the best place to shop.”

In addition, with the recent launch of the grocer’s Hy-Vee Plus membership, Hy-Vee has been working to provide more perks and benefits to its shoppers, including more personalized coupons, an integrated shopping experience across its app, and a better online shopping experience, in addition to the standard services customers expect. The continued integration of Google Cloud services will help Hy-Vee launch future innovations as the company fulfills its mission of making customers’ lives easier, healthier and happier.

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 275 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $11 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 10 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America’s Top 5 favorite grocery stores. The company’s more than 86,000 employees provide “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle” to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.