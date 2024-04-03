Instacart and Associated Wholesale Grocers Expand Access to E-Commerce Solutions and Introduce Smart Carts to Local Independent Grocers

SAN FRANCISCO and KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Instacart (Nasdaq: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, and Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG), the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, announced an expanded partnership to offer e-commerce and same-day delivery solutions, including Caper Carts, Instacart’s AI-powered smart carts, to member retailers. With more than 800 AWG member retailer locations currently using Instacart, this extended collaboration simplifies access for an additional 2,300 member retailer locations to join Instacart’s technology suite.

Instacart and AWG are working closely together to help retailers set up an online shopping and delivery service to meet their customers’ needs. Once the grocer is live on the Instacart App, customers can visit the Instacart website or download the mobile app, enter their city, select their store, and start adding items to their Instacart grocery cart. An Instacart shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer’s chosen time frame—whether on the same day or scheduled up to two weeks in advance.

In addition to offering same-day delivery, Instacart also equips retailers with in-store technology solutions like Caper Carts, which use computer vision and AI to automatically identify items as they are placed in the cart. AWG members will deploy these smart carts to transform the traditional checkout experience, allowing customers to bag items as they shop and make payments from anywhere in the store. Customers will also be able to link their loyalty account to the carts, gaining access to personalized promotions and savings as they shop.

“Our joint effort with AWG is more than a partnership; it’s a dedicated effort to empower independently owned grocers to navigate the digital landscape,” said Nick Nickitas, General Manager, Local Independent Grocery at Instacart and Founder of Rosie. “Through this collaboration, AWG’s retailers now have access to convenient, cost-effective solutions that allow them to easily bring their stores to their customers’ doors. We’re excited about what we can achieve together.”

“We’ve witnessed the tremendous value Instacart brings to many of our local independent grocers, making innovation, growth, and deeper customer engagement possible. That’s why we’re partnering to streamline access to the technology and service our retail partners need to grow via a proven e-commerce offering,” said Shelly Moore, Chief Information Officer of AWG. “By partnering with Instacart, we’re making it even easier for our member retailers to bring the convenience of e-commerce to life and ultimately drive business growth.”

“As an AWG member retailer, we’ve been incredibly proud to expand our online business through the Instacart platform,” said Tim Cosens at McKeever’s Price Chopper. “We understand first-hand the impact that e-commerce and same-day delivery powered by Instacart can drive for our business. As we look ahead to the next chapter, we view Instacart as an integral technology partner and look forward to implementing even more of their omnichannel solutions, like their AI-driven smart shopping carts.”

“At Town & Country Supermarkets, our goal is to make shopping easy for everyone. Our partnership with Instacart continues to boost our omnichannel strategy by offering same-day delivery to our customers, helping us meet their needs in innovative ways,” said Joe Polizzi, President and CEO, at Town & Country Supermarkets. “We’re excited about the future and eager to see how this partnership will continue to evolve and benefit our customers.”

ABOUT INSTACART

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com.