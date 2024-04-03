Hy-Vee Hires CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi X as its New Chief Marketing Officer

Hy-Vee, Inc. announces the hiring of Jessica Hendrix, most recently President & CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi X, a full-service and shopper marketing agency of parent company Publicis Groupe. Hendrix will begin her position at Hy-Vee on April 16.

Hendrix will join Hy-Vee as executive vice president, chief marketing officer of Hy-Vee, Inc. and president of Hy-Vee’s retail media network RedMedia. Hendrix brings nearly 25 years of experience in retail, shopper marketing and business development to the position. She served as CEO and president of Saatchi & Saatchi X for nearly nine years, where she led a client team that partnered with brands and companies including Procter & Gamble, Wendy’s, Kraft, Smucker’s, Samsung and Dreyer’s. She will oversee Hy-Vee’s marketing efforts and serve as the driving force behind RedMedia’s growth and strategic operations. Hendrix will report to Donna Tweeten, President of Hy-Vee, Inc.

“I’ve known members of the Hy-Vee marketing team professionally for some time and had the chance several years ago to come alongside them through their work with [digital marketing agency] Razorfish,” Hendrix said. “When the conversation started about bringing my experience in retail media, merchandising, advertising and marketing to Hy-Vee, I knew my background would be a great fit with the growing organization.”

“I truly believe bringing a leader of Jessica’s caliber on board at Hy-Vee is going to take our integrated marketing strategies to the next level,” said Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s CEO. “The talent and experience we have in this area is second to none, and with Jessica at the helm, I’m confident this team will bring even more value to our brand marketing efforts, the positioning of our image, and the advanced development of our retail media network.”

“The Hy-Vee brand has always been near and dear to my heart,” said Hendrix, an Iowa native. “The company provides unparalleled customer service, whether that’s for a shopper in a store or in how they work with their suppliers. The potential for Hy-Vee to continue to leverage that experience to make a lasting impact in the marketing and retail media space is substantial.”

Hendrix holds a bachelor’s degree in English, pre-law and marketing from the University of Iowa. She’s a member of the Path to Purchase Institute and is a frequent speaker and contributor at industry events like Groceryshop and the Cannes Advertising Festival. Hendrix has served on the boards of several organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Walton Arts Corporate Leadership Council.

With Hendrix’s hiring, Anna Stoermer, executive vice president at Hy-Vee, will transition from the chief marketing officer role into leading Hy-Vee’s merchandising efforts as chief merchandising officer.

Hy-Vee’s retail media network RedMedia launched in September 2023 to help CPGs and other brands precisely target consumers, utilizing data and strategic placement to provide meaningful and personalized interactions with consumers. Already, the media network has been lauded by The Mars Agency and Media, Ads + Commerce for its innovative capabilities and ROI.

