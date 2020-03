KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Hy-Vee announced Thursday that it would install temporary window panels at its checkout counters as an added layer of protection for its workers and customers.

The panels at the checkouts will be installed in all Hy-Vee locations over the next few days.

Hy-Vee also announced that beginning Friday, customers will no longer be able to bring in reusable bags.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KMBC 9