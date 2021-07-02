iTradeNetwork Welcomes Bianca Buckridee as Vice President, Product Marketing

DUBLIN, Calif. – iTradeNetwork, the global provider of supply chain management solutions for the food and beverage industry, announced Bianca Buckridee as its new vice president of product marketing.

Prior to joining iTradeNetwork, Buckridee worked for Blue Yonder, BMC Software, The Thomas and Stacey Siebel Foundation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and SunTrust Banks in progressively responsible customer service operations and product marketing roles. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Southeastern University.

In this role, Buckridee will be responsible for building and scaling the product marketing function, especially how teams interface with product positioning and messaging. She plans to embed storytelling into iTradeNetwork’s “DNA” to share diverse and meaningful perspectives.

“Product marketing is vital to enabling sales and accelerating adoption,” explained Buckridee. “We are the connective tissue across the organization. We have an incredibly strong mission here at iTradeNetwork, and I hope to give a voice to all of our users across their journey with us.”

ABOUT ITRADENETWORK

iTradeNetwork, Inc. is the leading global provider of supply chain management solutions for the food and beverage industry, with more than 8,000 active customers. Suppliers and resellers connect on iTradeNetwork’s technology platform to create active partnerships and easily transact. The platform also provides one-stop-shopping for freight, food traceability, fresh inspection and supply chain compliance, which creates efficiencies for buyers and sellers alike. For more information, visit: www.itradenetwork.com.