JOH Welcomes Terry Schut as an Account Manager – Grand Rapids

Billerica, MA – JOH proudly welcomes Terry Schut as an Account Manager in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Terry joins our team with 40 years of experience in the food industry. He began his career at Reckett Coleman and then moved on to work at Country Fresh Dairy for many years. He has also worked for Superior Dairy as well as Lipari Foods where he was a Key Account Manager specializing in driving new business across many categories.

“I am very excited to welcome Terry to our team,” said Greg Reed, VP, Grand Rapids. “With his vast experience in the industry, he is a valuable addition to our expanding team. We are thrilled to have him on board. Welcome to the family, Terry!”

Terry was born and raised in West Michigan and considers himself a lifelong MSU Spartan fan. When he isn’t focused on work, he loves spending time with his five children. Outside of family time, he enjoys doing anything outdoors. He can be reached at tschut@johare.com.

JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr., and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.