JOH Welcomes Tim McFadden as an Account Manager in the Grocery, Frozen & Dairy Division

Billerica, MA – JOH proudly welcomes Tim McFadden to the Grocery, Frozen & Dairy Division as an Account Manager in New England.

Tim joins our team with more than 26 years in the food industry. Most recently, he held a position as an Account Executive for a sales and marketing company. He has also served as a Supply Chain Manager and Senior Category Manager at a major Northeast customer.

“Tim is an experienced leader with deep customer relationships,” said Ryan Tierney, EVP, Grocery, Frozen & Dairy Division. “He has a history of exceeding the expectations of both clients and customers and will make a great addition to our growing team. Welcome to the family, Tim!”

Outside of work, Tim enjoys cheering on his children during soccer and baseball games, rooting for Boston sports teams, attending concerts and reading true crime books. He can be reached at tmcfadden@johare.com.

JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr., and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.