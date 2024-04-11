Kroger Kicks Off a Latin Flavor Take Over Four-Week Event

Kroger Retail & FoodService April 11, 2024

CINCINNATI — The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced it is kicking-off Cinco de Mayo with a four-week Latin flavors event. Customers are invited to experience savory Latin cuisine and explore the vibrant world of Latin flavors waiting for them at Kroger.

“This event is a celebration of a culture and flavors that inspires togetherness and a passion for food,” said Dan De La Rosa, Kroger’s group vice president of Fresh Merchandising. “We hope to curate an experience that promises to spark a new culinary adventure, making Latin American recipes approachable no matter your skill level and introduce new foods, spices and products we know customers will love. Come experience the vibrant tastes and fresh possibilities at Kroger.”

Customers can look forward to a complete Latin flavor Kroger take over including Murray’s cheese demos and plenty of opportunities for sampling, including these delicious recipes that can easily be recreated at home:

Discover new culinary adventures with vibrant tastes, authentic recipes and fresh Latin-themed, palate-pleasing meals and products available in-store and online including:

For an especially festive culinary adventure, be sure to check out Kroger® Mercado that celebrates the tradition of Latin American foods with authentically inspired products. The line includes a range of items including core Hispanic ingredients needed to make a favorite treasured recipe to deliciously sweet and refreshing beverages.

Chefs looking for even more Latin inspired cuisine, can find product and recipe ideas at The Fresh Lane with dishes like cheesy chori pollohuachinango tostadas and sopa de calabacita.

For additional Latin-themed products and savings, visit Kroger.com or the Kroger app, with more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. From ingredients and recipes to savings and rewards, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality.

Customers can shop these items and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery, offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99. 

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page.  

*The creditor and issuer of the Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

