Whole Foods Market Announces Annual Supplier All-Star Awards

AUSTIN, Texas — Whole Foods Market today announced the recipients of its highly anticipated Supplier All-Star Awards for 2023. The 16 brands recognized exemplify excellence through quality, innovation, value, and sustainability, while enhancing the shopping experience in stores across the country and supporting Whole Foods Market’s purpose to nourish people and the planet.

This year’s awardees represent a diverse array of brands that have left an incredible mark on Whole Foods Market’s aisles, ranging from 4 to 40 years on the retailer’s shelves. As Whole Foods Market celebrates the 12th anniversary of these awards, it underscores the company’s commitment to recognizing and celebrating outstanding partners.

“We are proud to shine a spotlight on this committed group of suppliers and the remarkable contributions they’ve made to enriching our customer’s shopping experiences, advancing our purpose, and pushing the boundaries of excellence within the industry,” said Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer at Whole Foods Market. “These suppliers embody the spirit of collaboration and innovation that Whole Foods Market was built upon more than 40 years ago. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to this year’s Supplier All-Stars for their well-deserved recognition.”

The recipients of the Supplier All-Star Awards are handpicked by a dedicated team of Whole Foods Market leaders, category experts, and merchants, spanning all departments and product categories, including Private Label, Produce, Specialty, Seafood, Meat, Grocery, Culinary, and Whole Body.

Whole Foods Market’s Supplier All-Stars for 2023 include:

– ALOHA

– Amylu Foods

– Atlantic Sea Farms

– Bridor

– Chelten House

– Dr. Bronner’s

– FoodMatch

– Forever Cheese

– Happy Dirt

– Health-Ade

– LaBelle Patrimoine

– Lundberg Family Farms

– Pacific Seafood

– Rainier Fruit Co

– Siete Family Foods

– Wölffer Estate Vineyard

About Whole Foods Market

Founded in 1980, Austin-based Whole Foods Market is the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer and the first certified organic national grocer in the United States. Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit https://media.wholefoodsmarket.com/.