National Grocers Association Applauds Modernization of WIC Food Package to Provide Flexibility for Independent Grocers and Families 

Washington D.C. – The National Grocers Association (NGA), the national trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, issued the following statement from NGA Vice President of Government Relations Stephanie Johnson regarding a final rule issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to revise food package within the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).

“The WIC program serves as an essential nutrition safety net for families facing hardship. Independent community grocers across America have long been valuable collaborators with federal and state government agencies in the implementation of WIC. NGA supports USDA’s efforts to modernize the WIC Food Package to allow for flexibility that caters to the needs and preferences of consumers, while streamlining the shopping process to benefit both retailers and, most importantly, WIC participants. NGA applauds the inclusion of a permanent increase in fruit and vegetable provisions, which will enhance WIC families’ access to nutritious fresh produce, alongside flexibility in pack sizes for certain foods.”

The last review of WIC food packages occurred in 2009. NGA submitted comments on the rule, supporting many of the food package expansions finalized by the USDA including expanded product offerings, pack size flexibility, product substitutions and “up to” amounts. These changes will improve the shopping experience for customers and ensure that retailers are better able to meet their needs.

