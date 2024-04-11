Giant Food Releases Fourth Annual Better Neighbor Report

The report details the retailer’s dedication to associates, local partners, and communities.

Landover, Md. – Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces the release of its fourth annual Better Neighbor Report, which spotlights the company’s efforts to serve its customers, associates, and communities. The fourth annual report details Giant’s efforts in 2023 and illustrates the retailer’s continued commitments to being a Better Neighbor, a Better Place to Shop, and a Better Place to Work.

“The annual Better Neighbor Report allows us to reflect on the many positive changes we’ve created in our company – online, and at our stores and distribution facilities – for our associates, our customers, and within our community,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “We’re proud of the work we’ve accomplished throughout 2023 and look forward to continuing to provide the best value and experience to our customers, partners, and communities as a THE trusted, local neighborhood supermarket.”

Highlights from the report include:

Better Neighbor

Donated 4,168,818 meals totaling over five million pounds of food to Giant’s Feeding America food bank partners

Donated $900K to the USO National Capital District through a combined effort of Giant and its customers to support local service members and their families

Raised more than $1.8M through the Annual Pediatric Cancer Fundraising Program benefitting The Children’s Cancer Foundation, Inc. and The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at John Hopkins

Pledged $2M through the Giant Family Foundation to communities facing severe economic and health inequalities

Donated over $1M to 11 local organizations working to eliminate health and economic disparities and to support local farmers

Diverted over 32 million pounds of food waste, which was converted into renewable energy through Giant’s wasted food recycling program

Better Place to Shop

Reached over 36,000 adults and children with nutrition education through 900+ healthy living classes and events hosted by the Giant Healthy Living Team

Provided over 389,960 vaccines at Giant Food Pharmacy locations and Giant’s mobile unit that hosted 1,436 community clinics for underserved and high-risk populations

Partnered with 194 certified owned suppliers accounting for 1,665 products and partnered with 136 local vendors

Better Place to Work

Earned a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for the fifth consecutive year for efforts in LGBTQ+ workplace equality

Provided 230,000 hours of professional development courses to associates

Provided $122,000 in scholarships and grants given to 38 Giant associates or their children

Hired or promoted 287 associates to the managerial and leadership level

Created an employee LGBTQ+ Benefits Guide and Gender Transition Guidelines

Celebrated top-performing leadership members and associates through Giant’s internal recognition programs and special events, as well as five Top Women in Grocery award recipients and 11 Women of Influence winners

For more information and to view the full report, visit https://giantfood.com/pages/better-neighbor-report

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location over 88 years ago in Washington, D.C., in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research, and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md., and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies and 28 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today’s busy customers want to shop – in-store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and delivery options available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options at their fingertips to get the best products and prices whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant Food, visit giantfood.com.