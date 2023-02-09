Kroger Precision Marketing Ranked #1 Retail Media Network for Audience and Measurement Capabilities

84.51° Retail & FoodService February 9, 2023

A survey of brand managers conducted by The Path to Purchase Institute (P2PI) ranked Kroger Precision Marketing by 84.51° (KPM) as the #1 retail media network for Targeting Effectiveness and Measurement Capabilities. Survey results appear in the P2PI 2023 annual trends report.

A global member community, P2PI provides insights, research, and inspiration for brands, retailers, agencies, and solution providers in the commerce marketing industry. Its annual Trends Report examines a variety of key issues that are influencing the future of shopper engagement. 

Reaching more relevant households through data science

In the P2PI report, Kroger Precision Marketing had the highest percentage of respondents grading them as “excellent/very good” for targeting effectiveness.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: 84.51°

