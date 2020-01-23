Kroger Shares Fresh Food Trends for 2020 and Launches Noshtalgia Podcast

CINCINNATI — Kroger, America’s favorite grocer, announced today its top food trend predictions for 2020, insightfully curated by its culinary experiences team and Our Brands product developers, chefs and innovators.

No matter the preference or practice, the latest tastes and freshest trends can be found on kroger.com and in the aisles where customers shop for Simple Truth®, Kroger’s natural, organic and free-from brand, Kroger®, Where Awesome Meets Affordable™, and Private Selection®, a collection of culinary creations designed to elevate every occasion.

Kroger’s top food trend predictions for 2020, insightfully curated by its culinary experiences team and Our Brands product developers, chefs and innovators.

Kroger’s Top Five Trends for 2020:

1. NOWstalgia

Consumers are increasingly seeking out foods and flavors that bring back fond childhood memories. New foods will continue to be added to grocery shelves that deliver nostalgic flavors in a reimagined way—charming customers of all ages and generations.

This month, Kroger is launching a new way for its customers to share their favorite food memories with the launch of Noshtalgia, a new podcast hosted by acclaimed cookbook author and television personality Danielle Kartes. Noshtalgia is now available to stream on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and other podcast platforms.

Products to Try: Kroger Peanut Butter & Jelly Ice Cream, Kroger Black Cherry Root Beer Float Ice Cream, Kroger Edible Cookie Dough, Kroger Mini Alphabet Cookies, Private Selection Mac & Cheese Sauces, Simple Truth Orange Cream Seltzer Water, Simple Truth PB&J Bites

2. Food as Medicine

Americans’ stress levels reached a record high in 2019.1 With more than half of U.S. adults reporting they experience stress during “a lot of the day,” overall self-care—including preventive, emotional, cognitive and physical health—is top of mind for consumers. As individuals of all ages are increasingly customizing their lifestyles and food choices to achieve health and wellness goals, new solutions and products will continue to be added to grocery shelves that positively impact day-to-day energy, mood and health.

To help customers manage their general wellbeing and chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease and cancer, Kroger Health is piloting a new food prescription program, inviting primary care physicians to refer patients to Kroger Health experts for individualized nutrition counseling and personalized food recommendations. Customers can then fill their food prescriptions at Kroger stores in select markets with dedicated support from the Kroger Health nutrition team.

Products to Try: Simple Truth Raw Almonds, Simple Truth Freeze Dried Strawberries, Simple Truth Organic Cold Pressed Juice, Private Selection Protein Pancake Mix, Private Selection Frozen Edamame, Kroger Prepped Spaghetti Squash, Kroger Probiotic Dried Berries, Kroger Adorbs Easy Peel Mandarins

3. Flexitarian Foods

While only 6% of Americans practice a full-time vegetarian or vegan lifestyle, a growing number of consumers are embracing flexitarian living, prioritizing healthier food choices and reducing their intake of meat and dairy products2.

Kroger’s new Simple Truth Plant Based collection of fresh, delicious, animal-free food will continue to expand in 2020, offering vegetarian, vegan and flexitarian shoppers a greater selection of accessible and affordable choices.

Products to Try: Simple Truth Emerge Plant-Based Meatless Grinds and Patties, Simple Truth Plant Based Chocolate Chip Cookies, Simple Truth Organic Oat Milk, Simple Truth Organic Plant-Based Sour Cream, French Onion Dip, Cream Cheese, Butter, Bolognese Sauce and Alfredo Sauce

4. Global Flavors

From the classic taste of a Cuban sandwich to the irresistible spice of a Peruvian aji pepper, consumers can expect to see a growing selection of products inspired by global flavors. Millennials are driving this globetrotting trend by prioritizing travel more than previous generations. In 2019, the average millennial (ages 21 to 37) planned to take roughly five trips throughout the year, including more international trips (2.7) than both GenXers (2.0) and Boomers (1.5).3 This trend is expected to grow in the decade ahead, as both millennials and their Gen Z counterparts explore the globe and return home with new global foods, flavors and cooking styles to share with family and friends.

Products to Try: Private Selection simmer sauces inspired by India, Malaysia and Morocco, Private Selection Filipino Pork Lumpia Spring Rolls, Private Selection Peruvian Aji Amarillo Hot Sauce, Private Selection Korean Inspired Gochujang Wing Sauce, Kroger Cuban Sandwich Kettle Chips

5. Food for Good

In today’s socially conscious environment, customers are more interested than ever before in the values of the brands they support. In fact, more than half of consumers will choose to spend their money with companies that are helping to make the world a better place. In the coming year, consumers can expect a growing selection of products that support responsible sourcing, inclusion and sustainable packaging.

Kroger plans to continue to expand its diverse portfolio of Fair Trade Certified products in 2020, as well as complete its plan to standardize date labels for its Our Brands food products, reducing food waste by providing simpler, easier-to-understand product quality and safety information as part of its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact commitment.

Products to Try: Fair Trade Certified Simple Truth Organic Cold Brew Vanilla Arabica Coffee, Simple Truth Organic Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Croquant Bar, Simple Truth Organic Sea Salt & Toffee Almonds, Simple Truth Organic Chamomile Lemon Tea, Simple Truth Organic Cane Sugar, Simple Truth Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, Simple Truth Organic Coconut Water

To view photography of Kroger’s 2020 food trends, visit here.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

1Gallup 2019 Global Emotions Report

2The Vegetarian Resource Group Harris Poll

3AARP 2019 Travel Trends Report