Lidl Celebrates Opening of New Regional Distribution Center in Cecil County

ARLINGTON, VA – Lidl formally opened its state-of-the-art regional headquarters and distribution center in Cecil County, Maryland. The new 700,000 square-foot facility will serve as the backbone of Lidl’s regional store network, quickly supplying products to stores in five states. Lidl invested more than $100 million in the project which will create more than 200 new full-time jobs.



“As we work hard to meet the surging needs of our customers during this critical time, we are thrilled to open our newest regional distribution center in Cecil County, Maryland,” said Johannes Fieber, CEO of Lidl US. “The facility will allow us to efficiently deliver our award-winning products to thousands of customers from Maryland to New York and support our expansion across the region. We thank Governor Hogan and local leaders for their tireless support leading up to today.”



Lidl US recently announced that employees enrolled in company insurance plans, including those at the new regional distribution center, will be offered medical benefits covering testing and treatment related to COVID-19 at no cost. Lidl US also provides medical benefits for all full and part-time employees, regardless of the number of hours they work per week.



Governor Larry Hogan and local leaders in Maryland applauded the news.



“Maryland is proud to support Lidl’s new regional distribution center, which will create 200 new jobs when they are needed the most and enable the company to more efficiently deliver their high-quality products throughout the region at a time when demand is at an all-time high,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “We also commend Lidl’s commitment to providing all employees with health insurance as well as COVID-19 testing and treatment, which is critical to fighting this global pandemic.”

“We are proud that Lidl chose Cecil County for its regional distribution center which is employing hundreds of Marylanders,” said Dr. Alan McCarthy, Cecil County Executive. “During this critical time, Lidl should also be commended for protecting the health of its workforce by providing comprehensive medical coverage they need.”

About Lidl:

Lidl operates more than 11,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing around 287,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at the lowest possible prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 95 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.