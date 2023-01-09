Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Lidl Partner to Launch “Peak Harvest”, Lidl’s New Produce Line

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals announced it would partner with Lidl to launch its “Peak Harvest” private label produce line which will raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. For each purchase of Peak Harvest products throughout January, Lidl will donate 1% of retail sales to CMN Hospitals, up to $250,000. The funds will benefit 18 designated member children’s hospitals located in Lidl’s markets along the East Coast.

Peak Harvest is a new brand of fresh fruits and vegetables available exclusively at Lidl US stores. It includes more than 50 popular products, such as apples, tomatoes, mushrooms, fresh lettuce, as well as ready-to-eat salads, offered daily at unbelievably low prices. The product launch and fundraising campaign aim to bring awareness to healthy eating and its ability to change kids’ health.

“Donations from partners like Lidl help make sure that our member children’s hospitals can provide services and programs to benefit kids and families,” said Teri Nestel, President & CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “We are thrilled to partner on the January campaign to help change kids’ health to change the future — for all of us.”

“Peak Harvest is a produce line that supports healthy eating by making it affordable for our customers,” said Stefan Schwarz, Chief Product Officer for Lidl US. “We could not imagine a better way to launch this new produce line than by fundraising together with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to support healthy eating initiatives across their network of children’s hospitals along the East Coast. The roadmap to healthy living always begins with a healthy diet.”

Peak Harvest products are now available exclusively in over 175 Lidl US stores. This fundraising campaign continues through January 31.

About Lidl

Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers high quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at unbelievably low prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 170 stores across Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, and New York. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids’ and families’ minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids’ health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children’s hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.