Lidl and Avocados from Peru to Hand Over AVO Tesla 3 to Winner of the Summer Sweepstakes

Arlington, VA – One of the most exciting sweepstakes to ever hit the retail industry ended on August 31 as Lidl and Avocados from Peru (AFP) officially closed submissions for the 2022 AVO Tesla Summer Sweepstakes.



The flagship Sweepstakes commenced on July 1 and promoted the theme, “Eat Healthy and Live Green,” as consuming AFP provides benefits to the body and the environment – just as electric vehicles cut down on pollution and carbon emissions. After two months of publicizing the giveaway and receiving tens of thousands of entries, the winner of the state-of-the-art AVO Tesla 3 has been chosen!



On Monday, September 12 at 10:00 AM EDT, Lidl and AFP will host the official handoff of the keys to the lucky Lidl customer who gets to drive home their very own AVO Tesla. The celebration will be held at Lidl’s Merrifield store located at 2901 Gallows Road, Falls Church, VA. We will be joined by local journalists, as well as leaders and employees of the internationally renowned Lidl supermarkets. This public event will be packed with fun for the whole family as we celebrate the end of our successful Summer Sweepstakes!



“We have loved working with our friends at Lidl to promote our environmentally-friendly initiatives this summer,” said Xavier Equihua, President of the Peruvian Avocado Commission, “From all of us at Avocados from Peru, congratulations to the winner and thank you to all who participated in our largest sweepstakes yet!”



About Lidl



Lidl operates around 11,550 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 341,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at unbelievably low prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 150 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.



About the Peruvian Avocado Commission



The Peruvian Avocado Commission (PAC) is headquartered in Washington, D.C. It was established in 2010 to increase the consumption for Avocados from Peru through programming, advertising, retail promotion and public relations. Detailed information regarding these programs will be announced throughout the season. Avocados from Peru will be available in the U.S. from June through September. For more information about the PAC, please visit www.avocadosfromperu.com or email info@avocadosfromperu.com.