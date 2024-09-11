Loblaw Launching Second ‘Get to Give Days’ Campaign to Help Nation’s Largest Charitable Direct-to-School Food Program Feed 1 Million Kids

From September 12-15, when customers purchase any PC® product at a Loblaw grocery store, the company will donate a portion of the proceeds to President’s Choice Children’s Charity, up to $2 million.

BRAMPTON, ON — Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) is launching its second Get to Give Days campaign from September 12-15. During this time, the company will donate a portion of the proceeds from every PC product* sold in its grocery stores to President’s Choice Children’s Charity – which operates the nation’s largest charitable direct-to-school food program.

Food security has long been an issue of concern in Canada, especially for children, where the problem can hinder their ability to learn and increase their levels of anxiety. Data from the University of Toronto’s PROOF research program indicates that, in 2023 alone, 2.1 million kids faced food security challenges. President’s Choice Children’s Charity, and Loblaw, believe our children deserve better. The Get to Give Days campaign will help the Charity as it strives to feed 1 million kids annually through its Power Full Kids™ program in approximately 2,200 schools across Canada. The program provides children with good food and teaches them how to grow and cook food as well.

How to support President’s Choice Children’s Charity:

Shop in-store from September 12-15, 2024 – Purchase any PC product* at a Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Maxi, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs, Fortinos, Loblaws, Atlantic Superstore, Dominion, Provigo, Wholesale Club, Club Entrepot or Valumart, and a portion of proceeds will be donated to President’s Choice Children’s Charity, up to $2M collectively.

At Cash – Customers can join the movement by donating at checkout at any time throughout the year.

Online at pcchildrenscharity.ca – Click the ‘Donate’ button.

100% of At Cash and online donations go directly to President’s Choice Children’s Charity to feed students across Canada.

Quotes:

“Supporting President’s Choice Children’s Charity is a foundational part of who we are as an organization,” said Mark Wilson, Chief Human Resources Officer at Loblaw and Chair of President’s Choice Children’s Charity. “With the help of our customers, $2M will go a long way towards helping the Charity feed 1 million kids.”

“In 2023, our Power Full Kids™ program helped provide 990,000 Canadian children with over 142 million meals and snacks,” said Lisa Battistelli, Executive Director, President’s Choice Children’s Charity. “We are grateful to our founding partner, Loblaw, and its customers for their support, which will help turn classrooms into places of hope and nurture our future leaders.”

“Food builds community. Staff can make deeper connections with students who we would never have known were dealing with food insecurity at home.” explains Leslie Marchand, Principal, Our Lady of Mercy Elementary School in Mississauga, ON. “Thanks to the Power Full Kids™ program, we’re able to help kids be their best with full tummies and minds that are able to focus on learning and growing up to be amazing individuals.”

About President’s Choice Children’s Charity (Charitable Registration: 86842 1546 RR0001)

For 34 years, President’s Choice Children’s Charity has been dedicated to helping children across Canada, and in that time, has nurtured the wellbeing of almost 8.5 million children. Since 2018, the charity has been committed to the fight against childhood hunger to ensure all Canadian children can live the life they choose. President’s Choice Children’s Charity operates the nation’s largest charitable direct-to-school food program and its Power Full Kids™ programming combines regular meals and snacks with food skills education. The charity’s ambition is to feed one million children every year, by 2025.

For more information or to give, visit www.pcchildrenscharity.ca or follow on Facebook, Instagram or X.

About Loblaw Companies Limited:

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada’s food and pharmacy leader, as well as its largest retailer and private sector employer. With over 1 billion transactions each year in its unmatched network of 2,500 stores and national e-commerce options, Loblaw brings food, pharmacy, beauty, apparel and financial services to customers through many of Canada’s favourite and most-trusted brands: President’s Choice, No Name, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, T&T, Joe Fresh, PC Express and PC Financial. The Company’s loyalty program, PC Optimum, has more than 16 million active members and is one of Canada’s largest and best-loved reward programs.

Loblaw’s purpose is to help Canadians live life well. It makes good food affordable, health, beauty and wellness accessible, saving for the future possible, and essential style achievable.