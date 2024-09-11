Associated Food Stores Bridges Technology Gap for Member Retailers With Birdzi’s Customer Intelligence Platform

BRIDGEWATER, NJ – Birdzi, the supermarket industry’s most comprehensive customer intelligence and engagement ecosystem, announced that Associated Food Stores (AFS) has joined the company’s rapidly scaling customer base. The prominent Intermountain West grocery wholesaler and cooperative will utilize Birdzi’s advanced customer intelligence and engagement platform to provide personalized engagement and advanced customer insights across its corporate and independent member supermarkets.

“Early on, we recognized Birdzi’s unique ability to enhance AFS’s customer engagement and foster loyalty across our network of member retailers,” said Jason Sokol, vice president of marketing, Associated Food Stores. “The flexibility of the Birdzi platform enables AFS to customize engagement strategies for individual stores, allowing both us and our members to operate with greater efficiency in today’s competitive grocery landscape.”

AFS Levels the Playing Field With Birdzi’s Data Analytics and Personalization Platform

The leading wholesaler will roll out Birdzi’s shopper analytics platform, personalized ad, coupon flyers and audience engagement tools first before deploying the company’s industry-leading VISPER personalization engine. The platform is expected to be live in time for the holiday season, providing AFS corporate and member locations with capabilities that include:

● Industry-Leading Shopper Personalization: Birdzi delivers the industry’s most sophisticated automation and personalization capabilities. Through an automated, AI-driven process, VISPER will use AFS’s and member retailers’ entire store catalogs to strategically generate custom promotional offers for each shopper.

● Bridging Technology Gaps: Birdzi’s comprehensive analytics suite equips AFS with the sophisticated tools its member retailers need to thrive in today’s increasingly competitive market. With invaluable insights into customer behavior and campaign performance, AFS retailers will gain a nuanced understanding of customer responses, engagement and interactions.

● Total Platform Flexibility: The Birdzi platform comes equipped with the flexibility required to customize strategies and meet the precise needs of each independent AFS member location. Whether evaluating the success of a new promotion or assessing the impact of a pricing strategy, AFS retailers will generate programs fit to their specific goals.

“In partnering with one of the country’s largest grocery wholesalers, Birdzi showcases the unique flexibility of our platform, which can be crafted to fit the needs of any individual retailer,” said Shekar Raman, CEO and co-founder, Birdzi. “We’re honored to earn the confidence from our first wholesale customer and are confident that our platform will work seamlessly with more than 400 AFS member retailers.”

To learn more about how Birdzi’s advanced customer intelligence and engagement platform is equipped to address the needs of both individual retailers and wholesalers at scale, please visit: www.birdzi.com.

About Associated Food Stores

Associated Food Stores was established in 1940 when 34 independent retailers joined together to battle high supplier costs and competition from large chain stores. That fighting spirit has continued to help the grocery wholesaler grow over the last 75 years. With a focus on independent retailers, AFS has changed the way these retailers operate and allowed them to prosper. AFS currently serves nearly 450 retailers across the Intermountain West. For more information about Associated Food Stores visit www.afstores.com.

About Birdzi

Birdzi was founded with a vision to make the shopping experience “Smart, Personal and Seamless” for the shopper, while empowering retailers and brands to easily and intelligently connect with the shopper at the right time and place with the right message. For more information, visit: www.birdzi.com.