AWG Brands Celebrates 10 Years of National Family Meals Month

Family Meals MonthFamily meals help keep consumers healthy and connected

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — AWG Brands, the private brands of Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG), is excited to celebrate ten years of FMI’s National Family Meals Month™. Since this movement began, AWG Brands has been helping promote the benefits of family meals to AWG member retailers and consumers alike.

“As the backbone of their communities, AWG member retailers are well placed to educate their customers about Family Meals Month, along with the benefits of enjoying a meal together and connecting with each other,” said Tye Anthony, AWG Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer. “To help them do so, AWG Brands continues to create resources each year in support of this important initiative.”

Throughout September, all four AWG Brands, Always Save®, Best Choice®, Clearly by Best Choice™, and Best Choice® Superior Selections®, will publish educational and entertaining content about Family Meals Month on social media pages and websites. The content, which includes recipe videos, infographics, blog posts, and more, is available for all AWG member retailers to customize and share on their own digital media platforms with their customers. The goal of the content is to help make quality and affordable meals at home easier for customers to achieve.

According to the FMI Foundation, family meals have proven health and wellness benefits for all members of a family, especially children and adolescents. These include stronger family ties, better overall nutrition, improved mental and physical health, and lower substance abuse rates.

“We’re happy AWG Brands is able to participate in and further the goal of the FMI Foundation’s Family Meals Movement,” said Emily Detwiler, AWG Brands Executive Director. “As a member of the grocery industry, it is our privilege to work with AWG member retailers to provide quality products and support to consumers, products that families can cook and enjoy together.”

AWG Brands was previously recognized with a Gold Plate Award from the FMI Foundation for its involvement in the family meals movement. This award highlights outstanding programs that food retailers and suppliers have implemented to encourage families to share more meals together at home more often. (https://www.fmi.org/family-meals/award)

ABOUT ASSOCIATED WHOLESALE GROCERS, INC.

Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) is the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving 1,100 member companies and more than 3,400 locations throughout 33 states from 9 wholesale division support centers. Consolidated sales for AWG in 2023 were $12.4 billion. In addition to its cooperative wholesale operations, the company also operates subsidiary companies that provide certain real estate and supermarket development services, and pharmaceutical products. For more information, visit AWGinc.com.

ABOUT AWG BRANDS

AWG Brands is Associated Wholesale Grocers’ private brand program consisting of Always Save®, Best Choice®, Clearly by Best Choice™, and Best Choice® Superior Selections®. The AWG Brands portfolio includes more than 4,100 products from departments across the grocery store including center store grocery, bakery, produce, meat and seafood, general merchandise, and health, beauty and wellness. Learn more at AWGinc.com/awg-brands/.