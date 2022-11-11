Louisa, KY’s Brown Foodservice Marks 80 Years In Business

LOUISA Wayne Brown has been involved in the family business for most of his life.

“I started working for the business when I was 8, candling eggs after school for quality and cracks to pack in cases of 30 dozen, double the size we sell now,” Brown, president of Brown Foodservice in Louisa, said. “At 16, I started working several operations jobs, picking orders in the warehouse freezer and delivering to customers off a truck.”

Brown continued to work his way up the ranks of the family business, which marks 80 years of operation this year.

