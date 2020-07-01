Maple Leaf Farms Donates a Portion of Online Sales to Frontline Foods

LEESBURG, Ind. — Maple Leaf Farms continues to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, the company donated thousands of pounds of duck products to give back to its foodservice customers that have been affected by these hard times, and pledged to donate a portion of its e-commerce sales to furloughed and frontline personnel.

During the month of May, Maple Leaf Farms ran a special promotion on its e-commerce site stating that the company would donate 10% of total e-commerce sales for the month to Frontline Foods.

“There are many restaurants that have yet to fully open back up for business,” said Marketing Manager Olivia Tucker. “The need is still there to help struggling restaurants and to keep healthcare workers fed. Partnering with Frontline Foods allows us to channel our donated funds where it’s needed most.”

The promotion resulted in a $5,578 donation to Frontline Foods.

“We appreciate all of our customers. This is just one way we can give back to the foodservice industry,” said E-Comm & Direct Sales Manager Chris Sherrill.

Frontline Foods, which is part of World Central Kitchen, was established to help bring back restaurant business and keep kitchens open while also providing workers on the frontlines the fuel they need. Funds raised by Frontline Foods go directly to restaurants.

About Maple Leaf Farms:

