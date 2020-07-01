PMA Announces Fresh Summit as a Virtual Experience October 13-15, 2020

Newark, DE – Produce Marketing Association announced Tuesday, June 30 that the 2020 Fresh Summit Convention & Expo will be a virtual experience instead of an onsite event in Dallas.

In a message to members and industry partners, PMA CEO Cathy Burns explained the decision. “Out of our utmost concern for the personal health, safety, and wellbeing of our guests, event partners, and staff – as well as after thoroughly reviewing responses from Fresh Summit attendees, exhibitors, and buyers regarding their comfort, willingness, and ability to travel this fall, and analyzing trends from state, federal and global health authorities,” said Burns. “It became abundantly clear that we could not hold a conference in Dallas as planned.”

PMA has been bringing together the global produce and floral industries at Fresh Summit for 71 years. The association is committed to continuing the Fresh Summit tradition of connecting buyers and sellers and convening the industry to achieve PMA’s vision of growing a healthier world.

“The world has correctly deemed our products and industry as essential,” said Burns. “Fresh Summit will continue, and like every year, provides an opportunity for our global members to grow their businesses, celebrate the industry, and look to the future.”

Details will be shared about the event in the coming weeks. Those interested in receiving more information can sign up for updates at www.FreshSummit.com.

