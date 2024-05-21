McLane Announces Grand Opening of McLane Innovation Kitchen

TEMPLE, Texas- McLane Company Inc., one of the nation’s largest distributors and an industry-leading partner to retail and restaurant brands nationwide, recently announced the grand opening of its Innovation Kitchen at the company’s headquarters in Temple, Texas.

“We are excited to unveil the McLane Innovation Kitchen, a space that embodies our dedication to innovation, collaboration and a world-class customer experience”Post this

Designed for customers as a full-scale replica of the complete c-store experience, this state-of-the-art space showcases how cutting-edge retail foodservice equipment and products seamlessly fit into various footprints and counter spaces while exploring the world of McLane Fresh, Emerging Brands and CVP private label brands. From visualizing how a range of products and equipment integrates into their store layout and planograms to sampling products and exploring marketing materials, customers will gain valuable insight into how McLane’s offerings can elevate their retail product mix and boost customer experience.

Beyond the showcase experience, the space will serve as a dedicated hub for development and innovation, allowing the McLane Fresh team to conceptualize and test new menu items that cater to evolving consumer trends and customer requests. Customers will be invited to sample these creations, ensuring that McLane remains at the forefront of product innovation and collaboration and delivers data-informed solutions tailored to their needs.

“We are excited to unveil the McLane Innovation Kitchen, a space that embodies our dedication to innovation, collaboration and a world-class customer experience,” said Vito Maurici, McLane customer experience officer. “This facility showcases our commitment to setting new standards for excellence in the industry and underscores our role as a trusted partner in our customers’ success. Through this platform for product testing, creation and display, we have the opportunity to engage with customers at every stage of their retail foodservice journey.”

The Innovation Kitchen provides something to satisfy every craving, with offerings including Cupza!, McLane’s award-winning beverage line, Central Eats grab-and-go products for every daypart, Prendisimo pizza and made-to-order options.

McLane offers customizable solutions for retail and restaurant customers, from ordering and fulfillment to equipment and in-store merchandising, aimed at eliminating barriers to entry for smaller retailers and solving logistical challenges for large chains. More information on convenience store solutions from McLane is available at mclaneco.com/cstore-solutions. To learn more about McLane and its retail, restaurant and e-commerce solutions, visit mclaneco.com.