Golbon Announces Partnership With Pepper to Launch Innovative ‘Smart Solutions’ Program

Golbon, a leading foodservice buying and marketing group dedicated to the success of independent distributors, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Pepper’s Smart Solutions.

Smart Solutions, seamlessly integrated into the Pepper eCommerce app, will provide Golbon’s Members’ operators with unparalleled visibility into essential products and emerging offerings from top food suppliers. Meanwhile, suppliers will have access to powerful digital advertising opportunities to expand their brand reach and better support operator needs through native banner ads, sponsored search keywords and lead generation through sample requests. Campaign results are monitored and reported back to participating suppliers, maintaining transparency into campaign effectiveness.

Pepper’s eCommerce and AI platform is at the forefront of transforming the food distribution industry by optimizing online shopping experiences, ordering, payments, and promotions, as well as offering advanced analytics. “Our collaboration will create amazing new opportunities for Golbon’s community of independent Distributors and Suppliers,” according to Bowie Cheung, CEO and co-founder of Pepper. “Direct response digital marketing has already transformed the world of consumer marketing, we’re excited to bring these opportunities to the foodservice community.”

Golbon and Pepper’s collaboration is a significant step forward in offering tailored solutions that cater to the unique needs of independent distributors. Smart Solutions is poised to revolutionize the way Golbon Members and Suppliers interact, enhancing efficiency, transparency, and collaborative growth.

“Independent distributors require a robust support system to thrive, and through our expanded partnership with Pepper and ‘Smart Solutions’, we’re enhancing our commitment to providing comprehensive assistance,” said Kevin Wilson, President at Golbon. “The ‘Smart Solutions’ platform is a testament to our dedication to driving progress through cutting-edge technology and new opportunities to drive value to our Members.”

“This partnership with Pepper is a great example of how Golbon is leading the charge on innovation for Foodservice Distributors.” echoed Golbon Member, John Kohl, CEO of Atlas Wholesale Food.

About Pepper

Pepper is an eCommerce platform designed to be the growth engine for independent distributors. The platform delivers a best-in-class shopping experience for food service, convenience stores, and other marketplaces. Pepper offers a suite of AI powered tools for the distributor sales rep and customers to grow market share.

For more about Pepper Smart Solutions, visit http://lets.usepepper.com/smartsolutions

