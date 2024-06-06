Golbon Welcomes R.C. Food Service and Produce, Inc.

Golbon, a leading national foodservice buying and marketing group supporting the success of independent distributors, is excited to welcome our newest Member, R.C. Food Service and Produce, Inc.

Founded in 2007, R.C. Food Service and Produce, Inc. is a proud family-owned business. Based in Laredo, Texas, the family and staff boast a combined 100+ years of experience. R.C Food Service and Produce, Inc. can source through numerous brokers and vendors to find and deliver the unique products their clients want. Moreover, because they believe in partnering with the best and most ethical companies, they can bring customers an array of produce and food service products from throughout the country and internationally.

“We are excited to welcome new Member, R.C. Food Service and Produce, Inc. to Golbon. Their family business values and dedication to their market make them a great addition to our existing group of Members.” said Tony Taylor, Golbon Vice President of Sales.

Learn more at https://www.rcfoodserviceandproduce.com/

Golbon is a national foodservice buying and marketing group headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Formed in 1963, Golbon consists of hundreds of leading Distributor Members and Supplier Partners. Golbon Distributor Members take advantage of aggregated purchasing opportunities, personalized service, marketing support, innovative solutions, education, and relationship-building opportunities to drive profit and success across their total business.