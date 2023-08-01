Middleby Acquires Trade-Wind Manufacturing LLC

ELGIN, Ill.–The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) today announced the acquisition of Trade-Wind Manufacturing LLC, a premier manufacturer of ventilation innovation for indoor and outdoor residential use. Based in Phoenix, Trade-Wind has approximately $10 million in annual revenues.

“Trade-Wind is a technology and design leader in residential ventilation. The company has been rapidly growing due to its reputation for creating beautiful, custom ventilation solutions,” said Tim FitzGerald, Middleby CEO. “Trade-Wind complements our indoor and outdoor residential cooking brands, allowing us to offer customers a broader portfolio of exciting designs and solutions. For years, Middleby Residential has had a highly successful partnership distributing Trade-Wind, demonstrating the strategic fit for our platform. The addition of Trade-Wind provides an opportunity for greater synergies and a deeper integration with all Middleby Residential brands, accelerating our growth opportunities.”

Trade-Wind designs and manufactures ventilation hoods for outdoor grills and indoor ranges as well as hood liners. Featured in the Middleby Residential Showrooms, Trade-Wind products are low noise and with easy installation. More information on Trade-Wind can be found at www.t-wusa.com.

ABOUT THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice industry. The company develops and manufactures a broad line of solutions used in commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchens. Supporting the company’s pursuit of the most sophisticated innovation, the state-of-the-art Middleby Innovation Kitchens and Middleby Residential Showrooms showcase and demonstrate the most advanced Middleby brand solutions. In 2022 Middleby was named a World’s Best Employer by Forbes and is a proud philanthropic partner to organizations addressing food insecurity.

For more information about The Middleby Corporation and the company brands, please visit www.middleby.com.