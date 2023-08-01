Schreiber Foods International Announces Internal Promotion and New Hire

Upper Saddle River, NJ – Schreiber Foods International, Inc. is pleased to announce that Roger Grayson has been promoted to Industrial Sales Manager. In addition, Jeff Dallin has been hired as Purchasing Manager.

Roger Grayson has been with Schreiber Foods International for over four years and previously held the Regional Sales Manager position for the Northwest region. Roger will lead the Industrial Department in his new role while developing strategic sales processes based on company goals to promote growth and customer satisfaction.

Jeff Dallin will make an excellent addition to our purchasing department, reporting to Brent Danielson, Vice President – Purchasing. Jeff has over 20 years of diversified food, beverage, and agro-industrial experience at the intersection of international sourcing, procurement and business development. Over the course of his career, he has worked globally with human consumption products ranging from juice concentrates, dried fruit, frozen fruits and vegetables, as well as various ingredients for the pet and animal food industry.

Keith Durnell, Schreiber Foods International Chief Revenue Officer, stated, “The promotion of Roger and hiring of Jeff will continue to drive our culture in the right direction as we focus on continuous improvement. I am excited that Roger’s promotion came from within SFI and both Roger and Jeff will improve our sales alignment, ultimately benefiting our customers, which is important to our company.”

Schreiber Foods International:

For over 40 years, Schreiber Foods International, Inc. has provided solutions to our valued customers in the Foodservice, Manufacturing and Chain Restaurant channels throughout the U.S. We import and stock 400 items at our warehouses nationwide, making it convenient and easy for our customers. We are proud to have earned a reputation for high-quality products, consistent supply, dependable service and professionalism while fostering a team-based approach.