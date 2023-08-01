Alto-Shaam Reintroduces Quick Ship Program With Expanded Product Line  

Alto-Shaam has launched the reintroduction of its Quick Ship program, with an expanded range of its most popular cooking, holding, and serving equipment—readily available to order.

Quick Ship provides Alto-Shaam customers with faster, more convenient shipping. Orders received before 1 p.m. CST via Quick Ship will be shipped within 48 business hours.

Alto-Shaam’s Quick Ship program guarantees fast and convenient delivery on its most popular cooking, holding and serving models, including its latest innovation in the combination oven category, Prodigi™ Pro combi ovens. Models are available within Alto-Shaam’s core product categories, including Vector® H Series multi-cook ovens, Cook & Hold ovens, Halo Heat® holding equipment solutions and a range of accessories.

Lucy McQuillan, Chief Commercial Officer at Alto-Shaam says Quick Ship is being reintroduced to meet and exceed customer’s evolving needs and expectations: “The Quick Ship program provides our customers the equipment they need, when they need it. Our Alto-Shaam team has persistently worked towards reintroducing the Quick Ship program to set our partners and customers up for success even in challenging times.”

For full details and to see models available on the Quick Ship program, visit: www.alto-shaam.com/quickship.