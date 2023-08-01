What You Need to Know About GFSI in 2023

Established at the turn of the millennium, the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) has played a central role in improving the security of the world’s food supply. Over two decades later, the global food and beverage market has only become more interconnected, even as we face unprecedented disruption from military conflicts, economic issues, and climate change. Global compliance standards and food safety best practices are more vital than ever.

How is the GFSI working to protect the food supply, and what do manufacturers, distributors, and other industry players need to know? Read on to learn more about the organization and the role it plays for food and beverage businesses in 2023.

What Is GFSI?

GFSI is a non-profit trade group with a single mandate: improving food safety around the world. The organization was established in 2000 by a group of international retailers, food safety experts, and government representatives to unify and harmonize food safety standards and practices across both developed and emerging markets. While it’s not a food safety standard in and of itself, GFSI as an organization serves as an all-encompassing oversight body that benchmarks and recognizes various food safety management standards around the world.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: AIB International