AIB International You Are Now Entering… The Product Zone

You unlock this door with the key of imagination. Beyond it is another dimension. A dimension of sound. A dimension of sight. A dimension of mind. You’re moving into a land of both shadow and substance. Of things and ideas. You’ve just crossed over into… The Product Zone.

You might recognize this as the opening to the classic TV show “The Twilight Zone.” It prompted intrigue, unease and even fear. In contrast, The Product Zone does not have to be a scary place if you understand it and know how to best maintain it to ensure food safety. As a first step, do you know the difference between the product zone and the product area? And why that understanding is important for packaging manufacturers to help ensure food safety?

The Difference Between the Product Zone and the Product Area

The product zone is defined as all food contact surfaces and all unprotected areas directly above food contact surfaces. The product area differs in that it is the area close enough to the product zone that should an issue be found there, it would impact the safety of the product zone.

