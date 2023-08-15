How Food Safety Training and Certification Can Reduce Employee Turnover

AIB International Bakery August 15, 2023

The Great Resignation created a tidal wave of instability across industries. Now, labor shortages leave the global food supply chain incredibly vulnerable to breakdown. With such a tight hiring market, food and beverage companies need to find ways to reduce turnover and prevent further disruption to their operations. Making improvements to the food safety training and certification programs you already invest in could be the solution. Here are some of the results of improving food safety training and certification.

Less Stress in the Workplace

A 2022 Mind the Workplace survey found a direct correlation between unhealthy workplaces and employees looking for new jobs. Ironically, when workers aren’t confident in the food safety processes and procedures their companies require, they can inadvertently create a cascade of stressful workplace conditions that drive turnover. First, workers may avoid asking questions about food safety protocols for fear of looking inadequate. This uncertainty hinders productivity and increases stress as it undermines performance.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: AIB International

Related Articles

Bakery

New to HACCP? Discover the 12 Steps to HACCP Defined by the Codex Alimentarius

Cristina Bernal, Manager at AIB International Bakery July 22, 2022

Be aware that having worked in the food industry for many years does not automatically qualify you as a HACCP expert or even as a trained member of the team. As a management system that addresses food safety by evaluating and minimizing or controlling biological, chemical, and physical hazards from raw material production, procurement, and handling, to manufacturing, and its distribution, you must know the HACCP principles and be HACCP trained to join this team.