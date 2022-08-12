Schreiber Foods International announced the Hiring of a Chief Revenue Officer

Upper Saddle River, NJ – Schreiber Foods International, Inc. announced that Keith Durnell has been hired as Chief Revenue Officer to lead their Foodservice, Industrial, and Business Development teams along with the Marketing and Customer Service Departments. Keith Durnell comes to SFI with 30 years of experience in the food industry, most recently at UniPro Foodservice, where he spent 17 years as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He also managed other departments such as Business Development and Meetings and Conventions. Prior to UniPro, Keith was with Ventura Foods and Unilever Foods in various sales leadership positions.

Scott Smolar, Schreiber Foods International President stated “Keith is a collaborative leader who has excellent communication skills and builds business through relationships. Keith will be accountable for driving better integration and alignment between all revenue-related functions, including Sales, Marketing, customer support, pricing and revenue management. He is analytical, goal driven and has a great reputation in the industry and we are excited to welcome him to the team.”

Schreiber Foods International:

For over 40 years, Schreiber Foods International, Inc. has been providing solutions to our valued customers in the Foodservice, Manufacturing and Chain Restaurant channels throughout the U.S. We import and stock 400 items at our warehouses around the country, making it convenient and easy for our customers. We are proud to have earned a reputation for high quality products, consistent supply, dependable service and professionalism while fostering a team-based approach.

www.ambrosia-foods.com