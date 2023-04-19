Schreiber Foods International, Inc. Announced an Internal Promotion and a New Hire

Upper Saddle River, NJ – Schreiber Foods International, Inc. is pleased to announce that Alexa Hill has been promoted to Director of Industrial Sales and Matt Dyment has been hired as Regional Sales Manager – Southeast.

Alexa Hill has been with Schreiber Foods International for four years and previously held the Regional Sales Manager position for the Southeast region. Alexa will lead the Industrial Department in her new role while developing strategic sales processes based on company goals to promote growth and customer satisfaction.

Matt Dyment will fill Alexa’s previous role as our new Regional Sales Manager – Southeast, reporting to Lee Mays, Director of Sales, Foodservice. Matt is an experienced food service professional who has held regional positions in the industry, working for companies that include Roland Foods, Chef de Cuisine and most recently, Woodland Foods as a Regional Account Manager. Matt has an impressive culinary background, graduating from the Cambridge School of Culinary Arts, followed by becoming a Private Chef for the Loeb Fellowship of Harvard University in Cambridge, MA.

Keith Durnell, Schreiber Foods International Chief Revenue Officer, stated, “The promotion of Alexa and hiring of Matt will continue to drive our culture in the right direction as we focus on continuous improvement. I am excited that Alexa’s promotion came from within SFI and both Alexa and Matt will improve our sales alignment, ultimately benefiting our customers, which is important to our company.”

For over 40 years, Schreiber Foods International, Inc. has provided solutions to our valued customers in the Foodservice, Manufacturing and Chain Restaurant channels throughout the U.S. We import and stock 400 items at our warehouses nationwide, making it convenient and easy for our customers. We are proud to have earned a reputation for high-quality products, consistent supply, dependable service and professionalism while fostering a team-based approach. www.ambrosia-foods.com