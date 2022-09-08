Schreiber Foods International, Inc. Announced Two Internal Promotions

Upper Saddle River, NJ – Schreiber Foods International, Inc. announced that Lee Mays had been promoted to Director of Sales – Foodservice. Lee has been with Schreiber Foods International for eight years and was previously a Regional Sales Manager. In his new role, Lee will be responsible for leading the sales team that currently comprises six sales representatives. Lee will develop strategic sales processes based on company goals that will promote growth and customer satisfaction.

The company also announced the promotion of Zsanae Cope to Customer Service Manager. Zsanae has been part of the SFI team for over a year and was most recently a Customer Service Representative, supporting the broad customer base of SFI. In her new role, she will be responsible for three Customer Service Representatives, an Outbound Fulfillment Coordinator and the K-12 Bid Department.

Keith Durnell, Schreiber Foods International Chief Revenue Officer, stated, “Lee and Zsanae are excellent team leaders with outstanding communication skills which will continue to drive our culture in the right direction, while we focus on continuous improvement. I am excited that both of these promotions came from within SFI. They will better our integration and alignment between Sales and Customer Service, which will ultimately benefit our customers, which is so important to our company.”

