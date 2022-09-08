FirstFruits Marketing Celebrates 10th Year of Sweetie Season

Yakima, WA – FirstFruits Farms kicks off the 10th year of growing and selling the apple known as “Gala’s sweeter, crunchier cousin”.

The Sweetie apple variety is unique in that it contains some of the best attributes from the Royal Gala and the Braeburn varieties, giving it that exquisite flavor. Originally discovered in France, the international flair sets Sweetie apart from other apples in its industry.

“Our consumers eagerly await the Sweetie season every year” says Chuck Zeutenhorst, President of FirstFruits Marketing, “This year marks our 10th year of the Sweetie season, and we look forward to another successful year of satisfying our consumers.”

Sweetie apples stand alone with their sweet taste and firm texture. Their stunning red color is accented by a golden yellow, making it appealing not only to the taste, but sight as well. Sweetie’s delicious natural flavor makes it the perfect ingredient for cooking, baking, or snacking. The Sweetie season will kick off in the next few weeks and will be in select retailers nationwide through October.

About FirstFruits Marketing:

FirstFruits Marketing is dedicated to growing the highest quality apples and cherries in the industry. We grow over 10 varieties of apples and cherries spread across 6,000 acres in Eastern Washington. We are unique in the industry because our fruit is grown, stored and packed at the same location—a practice unmatched in our industry giving us greater control over the quality and safety of our products. For more information on FirstFruits Marketing visit http://www.ffm-wa.com/