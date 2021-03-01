Modern Plant Based Foods Announces Distribution Deal With World’s Largest Food Wholesale Distributor

VANCOUVER, BC – Modern Plant Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (” Modern Plant Based Foods “) or (the ” Company “), an award-winning plant-based food manufacturer today announced that Modern Plant Based Foods products will now be distributed through the world’s largest foodservice distributor. The new arrangement entails listing Modern Plant Based Foods products on its Canadian distribution network, introducing the listed products to foodservice establishments.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange; operating in 90 countries with over 600,000 customers, 57,000 employees, and revenues of $52.9 billion USD they are the world’s largest broadline food distributor.

“We are extremely pleased to have distribution through this global titan, one of the most respected food distributors in the industry. This is another major step in the expansion of our brand and we expect to take our Company and its subsidiaries to the next level. We anticipate growing out our manufacturing capabilities across the board to keep up with future business growth,” stated Tara Haddad, Founder and CEO of Modern Plant Based Foods.

“We are excited about this distributor and their track record of success in helping brands increase their coverage and market penetration. This is a tremendous opportunity for great expansion, not only across Canada, but eventually into their massive US distribution network. Consumer priorities are shifting and foodservice and retailers are recognizing they need to provide healthy alternatives and unique offerings to their customers. They understand the need to stay current and to offer on-trend quality products like Modern Plant Based Foods,” stated Chris Parkinson, Brand & Relationship Manager at Modern Plant Based Foods.

Under the new distribution arrangement, Modern Plant Based Foods products can be found immediately through the distributor.

Further to the news release dated February 25, 2021, Meat Inc. has received approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) to effect a name change to Modern Plant Based Foods Inc.



The common shares will begin trading under the new name on Monday, March 1, 2021. The Cusip number assigned to the company’s shares following the name change is 607677101 (ISIN: CA6076771014).



The company’s CSE ticker symbol MEAT will remain unchanged.

About Modern Plant Based Foods

Modern Plant Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based meat products. Modern Plant Based Foods recognizes the importance of providing consumers nutritious and sustainable meat alternatives without sacrificing taste. We are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMO’s. Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using only natural 100% plant-based ingredients.

