McCormick For Chefs Launches Cattlemen’s Sweet & Bold BBQ Sauce

HUNT VALLEY, Md. – To help operators tap into growing demand for BBQ flavors1, McCormick For Chefs has launched Cattlemen’s® Sweet & Bold BBQ Sauce. This new product marries sweet molasses with bold spices and natural hickory smoke flavor. Made with thick tomato paste for better coverage and cling and no starches or fillers to prevent burning, it delivers unmatched performance in the commercial kitchen.

Built for the back of house, Cattlemen’s® has been the choice of professional chefs, cooks and pitmasters for the last 50 years. With a distinct smoky, spiced taste, this new all-purpose flavor is the eleventh addition to the Cattlemen’s portfolio of base and finishing sauces.

This new Cattlemen’s Sweet & Bold BBQ Sauce can be used as a finishing sauce, dipping sauce, or as a speed-scratch ingredient in dishes to save on time and labor. Chefs and restaurant operators can draw menu inspiration from the following recipes featuring this new item:

BBQ Buttermilk Fried Chicken Biscuit: lean into the fried chicken craze and bring sweet-smoky flavor to elevate this traditional dish.

Cedar Grilled Sweet & Bold Salmon:a BBQ caramelized onion glaze takes the flavor to a new level with this versatile protein.

Sweet & Bold Cola BBQ Sauce: Appeal to the 45% of patrons who crave signature sauces2 with this 3-ingredient combination that goes great on smoked meat, wings, burgers, and more.

Try Cattlemen’s Sweet & Bold BBQ Sauce for free with this rebate and explore the rest of the Cattlemen’s portfolio here.

About McCormick For Chefs

McCormick For Chefs has more than 450 products in its foodservice portfolio from leading flavor brands like Cattlemen’s, Cholula, Frank’s RedHot, French’s, Grill Mates, Lawry’s, McCormick Culinary, OLD BAY, Stubb’s, Thai Kitchen, and Zatarain’s. For menu ideas, trend insights, and more information visit www.mccormickforchefs.com or follow McCormick For Chefs on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About McCormick & Company

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $5 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including eCommerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Stubb’s, OLD BAY, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, Kohinoor, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

1Datassential Menu Trends, 2019

2Datassential Keynote 2018: condiments, sauces, and dressings