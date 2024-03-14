McCormick For Chefs Launches Four New Products

New seasonings pair trending flavors like tamarind with spicy, umami ingredients to excite patrons.

HUNT VALLEY, MD – McCormick For Chefs adds four new versatile seasoning blends to its foodservice portfolio this month – including a spice blend featuring tamarind, named Flavor of the Year in the McCormick Flavor Forecast 24th edition. These premixed seasonings build on McCormick’s existing line of on-trend, high-quality, potent flavors that help chefs and operators save on labor and deliver consistent flavors to menu items.

The new flavors include: McCormick Culinary® Tamarind & Pasilla Chile Seasoning, Cholula® Chili Lime Seasoning, and two offerings from Grill Mates®: Cracked Black Pepper & Garlic with Sea Salt and Fiery Habanero with Roasted Garlic.

Operators can learn more about these products here, and can purchase here or by contacting their McCormick Sales Representative.

Sign up to be the first to know about future product innovation from McCormick for Chefs.

Media: To download high-resolution images of the products, recipes, and more, please click HERE.

About McCormick For Chefs

McCormick For Chefs has more than 450 products in its foodservice portfolio from leading flavor brands like Cattlemen’s, Cholula, Frank’s RedHot, French’s, Grill Mates, Lawry’s, McCormick Culinary, OLD BAY, Thai Kitchen and Zatarain’s. For menu ideas, trend insights, and more information visit www.mccormickforchefs.com or follow McCormick For Chefs on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.5 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Stubb’s, OLD BAY, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.