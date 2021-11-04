National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association Elected New 2022 Officers and Directors

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) elected its Association Officers and Members of the Board of Directors for 2021-2022 at its Annual Board of Directors meeting held virtually on October 20, 2021.

Kevin Schwab, EVP/CCO Sales & Marketing, The Pictsweet Company ,has been elected to serve as Chairman of the Board. Schwab has served on the Board of Directors from 2003 to 2005 and again from 2012 to 2021. He served as Chairman-Elect from 2019-2021. Schwab is also a member of the Honorable Order of Golden Penguins.

Other officers announced at the meeting were: John Arnold, Sargento Foods, Chairman-Elect; Neil Ritchey, InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises, Secretary; Mark Tarzwell, Ateeco, Inc./Mrs. T’s Pierogies, Treasurer; Tye Anthony, Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG), Vice Chairman – Frozen and Joey Bates, Harris Teeter, Vice Chairman – Refrigerated.

Newly elected to the Board of Directors were: Tracy Aquila, Southeastern Grocers; Todd Bostian, Lowes Foods; Jim Buchta, CROSSMARK; Amanda Klane, Yasso, Inc.; Lauren Corprew, General Mills; Mike Ridenour, Kraft Heinz Company; Shannon Sherrard, Graeter’s Ice Cream; and Marcelle Smalley, Oliva International Foods.

Re-elected to the Board of Directors were: Chris Groll, Florida’s Natural; Risa Jenkins, C&S Wholesale Grocers; Bill Kynast, Chobani Global Holding; and Jeff Nelson, IMPACT NSS.

# # #

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. Headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, NFRA is the sponsor of March National Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month, June/July Ice Cream & Novelties promotion and the Cool Food for Kids educational outreach program. NFRA provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities at http://www.EasyHomeMeals.com. Further information available at http://www.NFRAweb.org.