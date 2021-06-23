Today’s Dairy Aisle: Think Beyond the Staples

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Compared to its predecessor, today’s modern dairy aisle is barely recognizable. It’s gone from one small corner to half of the perimeter of the store. And the traditional staples, while still very popular, only make up a portion of what’s offered today.

That means the aisle is big…and only getting bigger. That evolution and growth is being celebrated during this June Dairy Month.

Ninety percent of families shop in the dairy aisle. And today, no matter how you’re choosing to or need to eat, the aisle has you covered. According to the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association, the dairy aisle has adapted to new lifestyle changes, food trends and important dietary needs over the years.

From plant-based to traditional foods, and snacks to meals, there are a huge assortment of nutritious, protein-packed products as well as many indulgent options to fit every eating occasion and diet.

Versatile Variety

Meals, ingredients, snacks, drinks, treats and more – you can find it all in the dairy aisle. There’s really something for everyone: string cheese to probiotic yogurt, coffee creamer to juice and so much more.

The variety of products provide an endless canvas for home cooks to be creative in the kitchen. Smoothies, dips, pies and even ice cream can be made with a few simple ingredients from the dairy aisle.

Plus, the aisle has really taken innovation to the next level. Ready-to-drink beverages, flavored creamers, dips, English muffins and refrigerated dough are just a few of the latest items you can find on your next trip.

And as we are all snacking more, the modern dairy aisle easily fits into flexible eating habits – including portable, on-the-go snacks and small meal options.

The average family makes a purchase from the dairy aisle almost every week – 47 times a year. On your next trip, spend a few extra minutes exploring all the culinary possibilities.

Beyond Just Dairy

The plant-based trend has been a huge driver for growth in the aisle. Today, there’s almost as many plant-based dairy alternatives as there are traditional dairy products!

Right next to the regular milk, you’ll find almond, soy, oat and lactose-free milk options. Non-dairy yogurts are almost as plentiful as traditional yogurt. Even more vegan cheeses and butters are popping up in cases. There really is something for every diet.

And with plant-based foods seeing sales in 2018 grow 20% over prior year – topping $3.3 billion, this expansion will only get bigger.

Now that June Dairy Month is here, it’s the perfect time to try something new! NFRA’s month-long celebration includes specials, unique recipes, informative tips and even a $10,000 Sweepstakes! Enter at EasyHomeMeals.com

The dairy aisle continues to offer countless options and innovations beyond its traditional staples from back in the day. Take advantage of June Dairy Month and head down the dairy aisle at your local grocer to discover all the aisle has to offer.

For more inspiration, visit EasyHomeMeals.com.

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties; and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties.