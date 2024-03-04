National Grocers Association Reveals 2024 Creative Choice Award Winners 

Washington, D.C. – The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, along with sponsoring partners Kellanova and Unilever, have revealed the winners of their annual Creative Choice Awards, which recognizes the best marketing and merchandising programs among independent grocery retailers.

Recipients of the Creative Choice Awards gain respect throughout the industry and receive national recognition at The NGA Show, taking place March 10-12, 2024, at the Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Awards will be presented during “Snack and See: Unwrap Innovative Insights from the 2024 Creative Choice Award Winners,” during the NGA Show on the afternoon of March 10.

Judged by a panel of industry experts and trade press members, the contest features eight categories in which one winner and at least one honorable mention are chosen. The judges determined category winners based on creativity, clarity, innovation and effectiveness of each entry. Additionally, two special recognition award winners were selected. In all, NGA received more than 200 award entries.

“Independent community grocers raise the bar every year with their levels of creativity and imagination,” said Laura Strange, NGA’s chief communications & engagement officer and senior vice president. “This year’s winners excelled at consumer engagement and in how well they reflected the needs of the people they serve.”

From the category winners, one “Outstanding Marketer” and one “Outstanding Merchandiser” will be selected by the independent supermarket community and their supporters through online voting, open now through Saturday, March 9. Votes can be cast here.

Marketing and merchandising category winners will be announced at The NGA Show. Winners of the “Outstanding Marketer/Merchandiser” title will receive complimentary registration to the 2025 NGA Show.

This year, celebrity chef Curtis Aikens joins the Creative Choice Awards program as emcee. Aikens will present awards for excellence in marketing and merchandising, and lead panel discussions with the award winners.

The following are the 2024 Creative Choice Awards recipients:

Connections Through Omnichannel

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Trig’s Cheese of the Month

Honorable Mention: Pay-Less Supermarkets Explore Måolek and Måolek Fest

Larger operator (15+ stores)

Winner: SpartanNash Influencer League

Honorable Mention: Cub’s Doable Dinners

Community Engagement

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Lin’s Fresh Market Southern Utah University Athletics Partnership

Honorable Mention: Hugo’s Taste of the Holiday

Larger operator (15+ stores)

Winner: Edwards Food Giant Spirit of Arkansas Diaper Drive

Honorable Mention: Bashas’ Family of Stores Turkey Tuesday November Campaign

Traditional Media – TV, Radio and Print

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Pay-Less Supermarkets Explore Måolek and Måolek Fest

Honorable Mention: Newport Ave. Market One Market a Kazillion Wonders

Honorable Mention: Broulim’s Pink October

Larger operator (15+ stores)

Winner: Freson Bros. Prime Rib Day 2023

Honorable Mention: Macey’s We Get You

Honorable Mention: ShopRite’s Seafood Experts

Grand Opening or Remodel

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Pay-Less Supermarkets Micro-Mall Grand Re-Opening

Honorable Mention: Neiman’s Family Market Mayville Location Grand Opening

Larger operator (15+ stores)

Winner: ShopRite of Huntington Station Grand Opening

Honorable Mention: SpartanNash Family Fare Conversion

Local, Specialty or Emerging Products

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Hired Man’s Grocery & Grill Candy Corn Brats

Honorable Mention: Dorothy Lane Local Craft Beer Show

Larger Operator (15+ stores)

Winner: Coborn’s Midwest Roots

Honorable Mention: Freson Bros. Ivan’s Sausage

Seasonal Event

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Pay-Less Supermarkets Kuttibu Guåhan

Honorable Mention: Dorothy Lane Kebab Fest

Larger operator (15+ stores)

Winner: Roche Bros. Football. Flavors for All

Honorable Mention: Freson Bros. Pi(e) Day

Center Store/Frozen/GM/HBC

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Trig’s Know Your Numbers

Honorable Mention: Arteaga’s Creative Marketing

Larger operator (15+ stores)

Winner: Coborn’s Basket Builders

Honorable Mention: Leever’s/Save A Lot 2023 Tamale Contest

Fresh Departments

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Dorothy Lane Market Pastry Show

Honorable Mention: Trig’s Cheese of the Month

Larger operator (15+ stores)

Winner: Bashas’ Family of Stores / Food City Cake Contest

Honorable Mention: Freson Bros. Mini Bouquets Launch

Special Recognition

Excellence in ESG Award, presented by Kellanova: SpartanNashFamily Fare In Your Neighborhood

People Positive Award, presented by Unilever: ShopRite LPGA Classic: A Jersey Shore Tradition