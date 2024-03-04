Vidalia Onion Committee Announces New Executive Director

The Vidalia Onion Committee is thrilled to announce the selection of Shane Curry as its new Executive Director. Mr. Curry’s extensive background in agriculture and natural resources makes him highly qualified to lead the committee into the future.

During his seventeen years with the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, Mr. Curry demonstrated an unwavering commitment to research and extension programs. He has received numerous awards and accolades for his work with various produce commodities, including onions, strawberries, blueberries, and pecans. As Executive Director, Mr. Curry will oversee the Federal Marketing Order 955, ensuring the success and growth of the Vidalia onion industry. His leadership and strategic vision will be instrumental in advancing the committee’s mission and promoting the Vidalia Onion brand. The committee looks forward to the positive impact he will have on its operations and the Vidalia onion industry at large.

“The Vidalia Onion committee is excited to have someone of Shane’s experience take the helm of Executive Director. He has a passion for agriculture and will continue to uplift the farmers and our product, the Vidalia Onion. Collectively, the industry has continued to grow, and we need Mr. Curry’s passion and professionalism to help the Committee reach its goals for the Vidalia industry. The fact that Mr. Curry is from the production region only enhances his dedication to the position”, said Cliff Riner, Chairman of the Vidalia Onion Committee.

Curry was born and raised within the Vidalia growing region in Mount Vernon, GA, and graduated from Vidalia High School in 2000. He holds an Associate of Science degree from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, a Bachelor of Agribusiness from Middle Tennessee State University, and a Master of Agriculture and Environmental Education from the University of Georgia. For the past seventeen years, he has worked for the UGA Extension as a County Agent in both Appling and Montgomery counties. He has earned the H.C. Ellis Pecan Achievement Award twice during his County Agent career. Mr. Curry has conducted numerous research trials, made presentations across multiple states, authored or co-authored numerous scientific research publications and weekly newspaper articles, produced weekly radio programs, maintained a website blog, and has experience with numerous TV interviews discussing crop damage and weather issues. In addition, Mr. Curry led the effort that secured $2.3 million in SPLOST funding for building a multipurpose 42,000 sq. ft. agriculture facility in Appling County. Curry received the Distinguished Service Award from the Georgia and National Association of County Agriculture Agents and received the Excellence in Ag award by the local Baxley Chamber of Commerce. His reputation as an expert in blueberries, strawberries, and pecans in Southeastern Georgia earned the 40 under 40 recognition by Fruit Grower News and Vegetable Growers News magazines in 2018. Shane is married to Kim Curry, who has been selected as the Teacher of the Year in Appling County, and the couple has two children, Aiden and Marlee. They enjoy serving with their church mission team on various construction projects locally and out of state, showing pigs and goats, going to Georgia Bulldog football games, and competing in the 4-H watermelon growing contest, where his son won the state champion prize with a 160 lb. melon in 2021. Shane says, “I’m excited to get this opportunity to work in the Vidalia Onion industry. I grew up in the area and look forward to working with the Vidalia onion growers.”

About the Vidalia® Onion Committee

Because Vidalia® onions are sweetly unique, farmers united to seek legal protection for their crop and its name. Federal Marketing Order No. 955 was established in 1989 to stipulate where the crop can be grown and help research and promote Vidalia onions. The Vidalia Onion Committee administers FMO No. 955 and authorizes production research, marketing research, and development, and marketing promotion programs. This federal program, along with Georgia state laws that protect the Vidalia trademark, have provided a legal framework for the industry. So, you can try to grow a sweet onion elsewhere, but you cannot call it a “Vidalia,” unless it is from Georgia! For more information, visit VidaliaOnion.org.