Brighter Bites’ Shreela Sharma, PhD to Lend Her Expertise During CDC Foundation Webinar on Ending Hunger

On Wednesday, March 6th from 2:00 – 3:0 pm EST Brighter Bite’s Co-Found, Shreela Sharma, PhD will be speaking during the CDC Foundation Webinar on the Vision to Action: The Power of Partnerships to End Hunger and Create Better Health for All. Dr. Sharma will be joining other representatives from the White House Domestic Policy Council, Fresh Food Coalition, Vertical Harvest Farms and UTHealth Houston School of Public Health to spotlight innovative partnerships and discuss new approaches and commitments to end hunger and advance healthy communities. Since 2022, the CDC Foundation has been collaborating with the White House to engage partners in a comprehensive approach to advance over $8 billion in public-private commitments to meet the nation’s challenges of hunger, nutrition, and health.

The webinar will discuss the recent White House announcement that highlights the organizations and companies who committed to the challenge to end hunger and build healthy communities. Among the list, UTHealth Houston School of Public Health & Brighter Bites was named! Additionally, the webinar will focus on ways to activate more programs, interventions and innovative public-private partnerships to further its mission of improving nutrition among all.

Thursday, March 6th from 2:00 – 3:00 pm EST

Zoom Link HERE