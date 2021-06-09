Nearly 50 Education Sessions Announced For 2021 NGA Show in Las Vegas

Shelton, CT – Thousands of grocery retail professionals will gather at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas for the 2021 NGA Show, from Sunday, September 19, through Tuesday, September 21, 2021, and will have access to subject matter experts that are leading 48 educational sessions. The conference program will include eight tracks focused on eCommerce, People Development, Fresh Foods, Omnichannel Marketing, Merchandising, Technology, Operation and Nutrition Incentives.

“The food retail industry is constantly changing, and we are pleased to be working with industry thought leaders who will deliver more than 40 timely and information sessions offering grocery retailers and wholesalers insight on everything from tech innovations driving retail today to best-in-class store execution strategies,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of the event sponsor, the National Grocers Association. “We know one of the top reasons industry professionals attend our event is to have access to our excellent faculty and this year they will focus on the most pressing issues and hottest topics impacting supermarket operations, and solutions that grocers can implement immediately.”

2021 NGA Show Education Tracks include the following sessions:

· e-Commerce Track will feature sessions on Click and Collect Best Practices, Auto-replenishment Programs, Last Mile Delivery – Are Drones the Answer? and e-Commerce – What do Consumers Want?

· People Development Track will offer sessions on Creative Recruiting – Lessons Learned from the Pandemic, Diversity + Equity and Inclusion = Profits, and Retail on the Front Lines: Managing Through Disasters and Civil Unrest.

· Faculty in the Fresh Foods Track will present Prepared Foods – Capitalizing on the New Demand for Foods to Go, Produce 2022 – Maintaining Sales Growth, Meat Sales – Trends to Watch in 2022 and Driving Vendor Compliance for Bottom Line Savings.

· OmniChannel Marketing Track will include such topics as Digital Transformation, Next Generation Loyalty Programs, Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Personalized Marketing and Reaching the Value Consumer.

· Merchandising Track will feature discussions on 2021 Consumer Shopping Trends, Non-Foods Merchandising Strategies, Competing with Value Formats, 15 Ideas for Growing Sales and Sure-Fire Ways to Increase Traffic – In-Store Events.

· Speakers in the Technology Track will touch on Taking One-to-One Marketing to the Next Level, Robots – The Next Phase of Grocery Automation and Securing an Omnichannel Presence.

· Nutrition Incentive Track will bring best practices on Reading the Incentive Landscape, Incentive Success Stories – Retailer Benefits Panel and Incentive Ready – How to Implement Incentives In Store.

During the 2021 NGA show, attendees will have the opportunity to continue their learnings outside the traditional conference setting. Attendees have the ability to gain insights, right from the expo floor, into new products and innovations for Center Store, Corporate Services, Financial Services, Fresh Products, Health and Wellness, Operational Services, Seasonal Merchandise, Store Design and Equipment, Technology Solutions and more. In addition, the Thought Leadership Theater will provide additional educational sessions, which are also conveniently located on the show floor.

The event is sponsored by the National Grocers Association and produced by Clarion Events Inc. Registration is now open at www.thengashow.com.

