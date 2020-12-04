New Members Elected to PA Chamber Board of Directors at Annual Meeting

Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry’s Board of Directors has added new business leaders to the board and set in place its leadership team for 2021. The elections took place at the PA Chamber’s Annual Membership Meeting, which was held on December 3. This year’s meeting was held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the past year Pennsylvania’s business community has faced tremendous challenges,” said PA Chamber President and CEO Gene Barr. “As we move out of this difficult time period, we are pleased to welcome nine new members to our Board whose unique regional and industry perspectives will provide steadfast support in our efforts toward ‘Bringing PA Back’ and lead our state’s business community into a brighter economic future.”

The following individuals were newly elected to serve on the PA Chamber board:

Michael Colpoys, National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation

James Hoehn, PNC Bank, Central Pennsylvania

Brion Lieberman, Geisinger Health

Steve Malnight, Duquesne Light Holdings

Christina Marsh, Erie Insurance

Eileen Petula, Bucknell University

Courtney Snyder, Jones Day

Terri Lee Taylor, Merck & Co., Inc.

Kim Van Utrecht, UPS

The Board of Directors also elected the following 2021 officers: The GIANT Company President Nicholas Bertram will serve as PA Chamber Board Chair and Bank of America Merrill Lynch Senior Vice President Manuel Mar, Jr. will serve as vice chair.

“It’s an honor to be serving as chair of the PA Chamber Board of Directors alongside Gene and the entire leadership team during such a pivotal time in the Commonwealth’s history,” said Bertram.

“Pennsylvania businesses have been forever impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while we’re still navigating our recovery, I’m inspired by the unwavering resolve shown by businesses, community partners, local chambers, and elected officials. I know that by uniting as one with the shared purpose of propelling our economy forward, we will bring Pennsylvania back and chart its bold course for the future.”

Those who were re-elected to the board include:

Nicholas Bertram, The GIANT Company

Scott Briggs, Knouse Foods Cooperative, Inc.

Scott Burns, FedEx Ground

James Campolongo, GlaxoSmithKline

James D’Innocenzo, Comcast NBCUniversal

Mike Doran, Pennsylvania American Water

Laura Haffner, Wells Fargo

David Kleppinger, McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC

Mark Lauriello, RETTEW Associates, Inc.

Donald Liskay, Workers Compensation Associates, Inc.

Marc Lucca, Aqua Pennsylvania

Jeffrey Pasek, Cozen O’Connor

Robert Scaer, Gannett Fleming

Scott Wyman, FirstEnergy

Michael Zanic, K&L Gates LLP

The PA Chamber also applauded and thanked the following board members for completing their service on the PA Chamber board:

Carl Carlotti, National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation

Lee DeJulius, Jones Day

Trayce Parker, UPS

